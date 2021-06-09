PCPS vaccine clinic serves 184 students, adults

Duty appreciated that the school division offered the clinic and said the whole process was easy. They also liked that the boys would receive the Pfizer shot, which carried less worry about side effects for them. She added that having had a mild case of COVID-19 that still sidelined her for two weeks, she wanted to protect against it happening again for her or her family.

William said he felt safe getting the vaccine and wanted to be part of the solution of keeping more people from getting sick.

Scott Gordon of Powhatan said he and his wife, Tammy, were already vaccinated through their work with Cumberland County Public Schools and their oldest child had received both doses as well. They were waiting to hear that younger people could be vaccinated so their daughter, Madeline, 15, was eligible and were eager to bring her to the school division’s clinic.

“Madeline was the last one standing in our family who was not vaccinated, and we wanted to make sure that Madeline had the same opportunity to get the vaccination protection that the rest of us have. And she was actually eager to be vaccinated,” he said.