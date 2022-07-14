Pfab named second team All-State after senior season

Powhatan graduate and tennis star Jacob Pfab ended his final season as an Indian with quite the resume: multiple Class 4, Region B singles titles, a Class 4 state singles runner-up bid and later a Class 4 state title of his own.

He can now add an All-Metro Team appearance to that list. Pfab was named to the Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Second Team, which was announced on July 1.

After his junior season that ended in a region title and a runner-up in states, Pfab was listed as an honorable mention in the 2021 All-Metro list, but his 2022 state title cemented him as an honoree on the second team this time around, capping off a memorable run as Powhatan’s first boys tennis singles state champion in school history.

Pfab was joined on the second team by Collegiate senior Ty Colina, Douglas Freeman sophomore Daniel Lim, Deep Run senior Siddharth Pande and Benedictine freshman Matthew Faraci.

Pfab’s final postseason run started out with a relatively drama-free regional tournament held at Mechanicsville High School, where Pfab took on Hanover freshman Will Hart in the singles final on June 1. In that final, Pfab played superior tennis in the opening set, winning 6-1 and later winning a more back-and-forth second set 6-4 to win his second consecutive region title.

The real prize he had an eye for was the illusive state title, which he came close to winning in his junior season. Traveling to Huntington Park in Newport News, Pfab defeated E.C. Glass’ Spencer Knight with sets of 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinal that set up a match against Lightridge’s Sid Dabhade for the Class 4 state title.

Knight was able to earn a couple second set games to make things interesting, but Pfab was in complete control when it came to the state final, losing just one game on the way to a 6-1, 6-0 finish that gave him the well-deserved crown.

“To be an athlete on that level, you have to take, sort and then train to the best of your ability and he did that, he definitely did that. I’m very proud,” Powhatan tennis coach Lee Kelley said after Pfab’s title-winning victory.