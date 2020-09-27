PHOTOS: 27th Annual Tom Connelly Golf Tournament

POWHATAN – It rained all throughout that morning, but once Friday’s 27th Annual Tom Connelly Golf Tournament, hosted by Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, began at Mill Quarter Plantation Golf Club, the rain gave way, and the sun even came out. It would eventually rain a little bit, but never enough to dampen the enjoyment of the tournament’s participants.

The top two teams each shot a 58, with the winning team – Thomas Dodson, David Hignett, Cheryl Shanahan and Andrew Griffith – securing first place by way of shooting the lowest individual holes between the two teams.

The members of the runner-up team were David Fleming, Joe Alexander, Chris Newcomb and Robb Anderson.

The Tom Connelly Golf Tournament was started by Dr. Lou Ross “Candy” Hopewell in memory of Tom Connelly, who passed away suddenly in 1992, a week before Tom’s daughter, Kate Connelly, who was then 12 years old, was to begin attending Blessed Sacrament High School at Belmead.

Over the last 27 years, the tournament has raised funds for the school – which became Blessed Sacrament Huguenot following the merger of Belmead and Huguenot Academy in 1998 – with this year’s net proceeds supporting the 2020-21 Annual Fund.

This year’s tournament raised more than $25,000 for BSH students.