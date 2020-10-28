PHOTOS: Narbut's PYAA Ponytails defeat Fox's team for Halloween Softball Bash championship

Kelli Smith, playing for Alex Narbut's Powhatan Youth Athletics Association Ponytails team, tags out a base runner for Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team to complete a double play initiated by pitcher Kaylie Cook running down a flyball behind the mound.
Brooklynn Narbut (behind catcher) reacts after sliding across home plate for a run off of her own hit, aided by a fielding error, in Alex Narbut's PYAA Ponytails' Halloween Softball Bash tournament championship-round game versus Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team on Oct. 28, 2020, at Pitt Field.
Summer Mitchell, playing for Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team, warms up in the pitching circle early in the Halloween Softball Bash tournament championship-round game versus Alex Narbut's team on Oct. 28, 2020, at Pitt Field.
Hailey Creed pitches for Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team on Oct. 28, 2020.
Kaylie Cook, pitching for Alex Narbut's PYAA Ponytails team on Oct. 28, 2020, tosses the ball to first base for a 1-3 play against Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team.
Liza Watkins, batting for Alex Narbut's PYAA Ponytails team, smashes a double into center field in the nightcap versus Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team on Oct. 28, 2020.
Lily Barr, playing for Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails team, throws the ball in a game versus Alex Narbut's PYAA Ponytails team on Oct. 28, 2020.
Josh Fox's PYAA Ponytails' players and coaches talk together after the conclusion of not only Wednesday's games, but also their 2020 fall-ball season.
Nick Vandeloecht, Powhatan Today
The Powhatan Youth Athletics Association's Ponytails closed out their fall-ball season in a doubleheader last night, with Alex Narbut's team defeating Josh Fox's team 12-3 for the Halloween Softball Bash tournament championship and 10-1 in the season finale.
Brooklynn Narbut, who pitched the first inning in the opener and most of the nightcap, had an evening to remember. Aggressive on the base paths, she quickly put her team in the lead in the opening half-inning of the championship game and scored three runs, including one on a trip around the diamond that was aided by a fielding error committed by the opposing team.
She added two more runs in the season finale while batting 2 for 2 with an RBI. She also struck out 10 in the nightcap and allowed one hit and no runs through three and two-thirds innings pitched.
Kaylie Cook pitched most of the championship game for Narbut's Ponytails and was also in the circle for the final out in the season finale. She scored three runs for the whole evening.
Arlena Johnson also scored three runs overall and DaZiya Henderson, in addition to scoring twice, smashed a two-run single into right field to grow her team's lead early in the nightcap after Liza Watkins put her team on the board with an RBI groundball single that she drilled to the left.
Watkins in the nightcap batted 2 for 2 and added a double to center field in the third inning.