PHOTOS: Narbut's PYAA Ponytails defeat Fox's team for Halloween Softball Bash championship

The Powhatan Youth Athletics Association's Ponytails closed out their fall-ball season in a doubleheader last night, with Alex Narbut's team defeating Josh Fox's team 12-3 for the Halloween Softball Bash tournament championship and 10-1 in the season finale.

Brooklynn Narbut, who pitched the first inning in the opener and most of the nightcap, had an evening to remember. Aggressive on the base paths, she quickly put her team in the lead in the opening half-inning of the championship game and scored three runs, including one on a trip around the diamond that was aided by a fielding error committed by the opposing team.

She added two more runs in the season finale while batting 2 for 2 with an RBI. She also struck out 10 in the nightcap and allowed one hit and no runs through three and two-thirds innings pitched.

Kaylie Cook pitched most of the championship game for Narbut's Ponytails and was also in the circle for the final out in the season finale. She scored three runs for the whole evening.

Arlena Johnson also scored three runs overall and DaZiya Henderson, in addition to scoring twice, smashed a two-run single into right field to grow her team's lead early in the nightcap after Liza Watkins put her team on the board with an RBI groundball single that she drilled to the left.