PHOTOS: PLL White Sox go head-to-head with Nationals

Brayden Oakes (right) shares a fist bump with a coach after reaching third base in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020. Oakes would go on to score the go-ahead run that inning, and the White Sox would win 12-5.
PLL Nationals player Clayton Timberlake (left) tags out a White Sox runner headed to first base in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
PLL White Sox player Noah Campbell (22) runs across first base to put out the incoming base runner unassisted in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
PLL Nationals player Trevor Britton (21) shares a fist-bump with his coach after hitting a lead-off single on a 3-0 pitch in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
PLL White Sox player Zach Schneider pitches in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
A PLL Nationals player pitches in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
PLL White Sox player Nathan Shelton (left, foreground) fields the ball at first base to complete an out in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
PLL Nationals player Luke Rischman fields a ball at third base in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
PLL White Sox player Jacob Tate safely slides to third base in a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball game between the White Sox and Nationals on Oct. 15, 2020.
By Nick Vandeloecht, Powhatan Today
In a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball matchup on Thursday night, the White Sox commanded the final four innings to defeat the Nationals 12-5.
The two teams traded the lead early with the Nationals striking first for a run in the opening-half inning, the White Sox grabbing a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the second and the designated visiting team surging back to the point at 5-3 in the top of the third.
But after their winning pitcher Zach Schneider found his groove on the mound, pitching a three-up, three-down half-inning in the top of the fourth, the White Sox cemented their lead in the bottom of that frame.
Scooting a fast-flying groundball up the middle and into the outfield with the crack of his bat, Brayden Oakes brought home two runners to tie the game, then eventually came across home plate himself for the go-ahead run when teammate Jacob Tate grounded out to second.
The White Sox caught fire from there, scoring three runs in each of the following innings in which they batted.
Oakes batted 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Also scoring two runs each for the White Sox were Tate, Schneider and Aaron Keeler. Schneider regrouped from allowing four runs in the third to pitch three perfect innings across the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. He had seven strikeouts.