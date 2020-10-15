PHOTOS: PLL White Sox go head-to-head with Nationals

In a Powhatan Little League intermediate (50/70) baseball matchup on Thursday night, the White Sox commanded the final four innings to defeat the Nationals 12-5.

The two teams traded the lead early with the Nationals striking first for a run in the opening-half inning, the White Sox grabbing a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the second and the designated visiting team surging back to the point at 5-3 in the top of the third.

But after their winning pitcher Zach Schneider found his groove on the mound, pitching a three-up, three-down half-inning in the top of the fourth, the White Sox cemented their lead in the bottom of that frame.

Scooting a fast-flying groundball up the middle and into the outfield with the crack of his bat, Brayden Oakes brought home two runners to tie the game, then eventually came across home plate himself for the go-ahead run when teammate Jacob Tate grounded out to second.

The White Sox caught fire from there, scoring three runs in each of the following innings in which they batted.