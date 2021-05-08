 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Powhatan 11u and 14u youth football teams face Robious
PHOTOS: Powhatan 11u and 14u youth football teams face Robious

Powhatan's 7-on-7 youth football teams continued their 2021 flag football spring seasons this Saturday at Manchester Middle School, taking on teams from Robious.

From the 10 a.m. games, Powhatan's 11u and 14u teams both won, with the 14u team routing Robious 52-12 to stay unbeaten going into the last two weeks of the season.

Next Saturday at Salem Church Middle School, Powhatan's 7u and 9u teams will play at 9 a.m. and Powhatan's 11u and 14u teams will compete at 10 a.m. All four teams' opponents will be teams from Salem.

