PHOTOS: Powhatan 11u and 14u youth football teams face Robious

Powhatan's 14u 7-on-7 youth football team comes together following its 52-12 win over Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 11u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 14u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 11u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 14u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 11u 7-on-7 youth football team scores a touchdown against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 14u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 11u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 11u 7-on-7 youth football team reacts after defeating Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 14u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 11u 7-on-7 youth football team reacts after defeating Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Powhatan's 14u 7-on-7 youth football team competes against Robious at Manchester Middle School on May 8, 2021.
Staff Reports
Powhatan's 7-on-7 youth football teams continued their 2021 flag football spring seasons this Saturday at Manchester Middle School, taking on teams from Robious.
From the 10 a.m. games, Powhatan's 11u and 14u teams both won, with the 14u team routing Robious 52-12 to stay unbeaten going into the last two weeks of the season.
Next Saturday at Salem Church Middle School, Powhatan's 7u and 9u teams will play at 9 a.m. and Powhatan's 11u and 14u teams will compete at 10 a.m. All four teams' opponents will be teams from Salem.