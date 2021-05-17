PHOTOS: Powhatan 7-on-7 youth football teams take on Salem

RICHMOND -- Powhatan's youth flag football teams enjoyed another morning of sunny weather as they headed back to Salem Church Middle School to play Salem's teams across the 7u, 9u, 11u and 14u age divisions this past weekend. Powhatan's 7u, 9u and 11u teams emerged victorious.

Powhatan's teams are scheduled to close out the season this Saturday at Manchester Middle School. All four teams will play Jacobs (7u and 9u teams at 9 a.m., 11u and 14u teams at 10 a.m.). Additionally, per the schedule, 7u will play Crenshaw at 11 a.m. and both the 9u and 11u teams will play Crenshaw at 12 noon.