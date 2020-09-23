PHOTOS: Powhatan Darlings take the field

The Powhatan Youth Athletics Association’s two Darlings teams took the field last week, with Rudy Elder’s team getting to play against Trey Lawson’s team last Monday and Lawson's team playing at Goochland last Wednesday.

The Darlings will play each other again on Jenny Field both tonight (Wednesday) and next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Elder’s team will play a doubleheader, beginning at 10 a.m., at Buckingham.

Also upcoming for PYAA teams: the combined Belles/Debs teams will rematch each other this coming Monday and Wednesday on the same field at the same time; two of the SweeTees teams will play each other on Thursday and this coming Monday on Jenny Field at 6:30 p.m.; the Angels will host Scottsville in a 2 p.m. game on Pitt Field this Saturday; Steven Roark’s Belles/Debs team will host Lunenburg on Turner Field this Saturday; and Chris Bryant’s Belles/Debs team will play Goochland in a doubleheader, starting at 10 a.m., at Napa Park on Saturday.