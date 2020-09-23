PHOTOS: Powhatan Darlings take the field

×
Cora Duke (16) tosses the ball to Kinsley Patridge who completes the out at first base in last Wednesday’s game featuring coach Trey Lawson’s team at Goochland on Sept. 16, 2020.
Gracie Cook, who plays on coach Rudy Elder's team, dashes to second base in last Monday’s home game versus coach Trey Lawson’s team on Sept. 14, 2020.
McKinley Sullivan (56) and Abby Saunders (20), on coach Trey Lawson’s team, react after Sullivan gets an out in last Wednesday’s game at Goochland on Sept. 16, 2020.
Madison Harding (7), on coach Rudy Elder’s team, swings at an incoming pitch in last Monday’s game versus coach Trey Lawson’s team on Sept. 14, 2020.
Trey Lawon’s Powhatan Youth Athletics Association Darlings softball team breaks the huddle during last Monday’s matchup with Rudy Elder’s team on Jenny Field in Powhatan on Sept. 14, 2020.
Charlotte Snider (15), on coach Rudy Elder’s team, tags out Addisyn Clifton on coach Trey Lawson’s team in last Monday’s game on Sept. 14, 2020.
Coach Trey Lawson’s team reacts as Kendall Murphy (foreground, at right) completes an inside-the-park home run last Wednesday at Goochland on Sept. 16, 2020.
Kaylee Mawyer, on coach Rudy Elder’s team, fields the ball to get an out at first base in last Monday’s game in Powhatan.
The Powhatan Youth Athletics Association’s two Darlings teams took the field last week, with Rudy Elder’s team getting to play against Trey Lawson’s team last Monday and Lawson's team playing at Goochland last Wednesday.
The Darlings will play each other again on Jenny Field both tonight (Wednesday) and next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Elder’s team will play a doubleheader, beginning at 10 a.m., at Buckingham.
Also upcoming for PYAA teams: the combined Belles/Debs teams will rematch each other this coming Monday and Wednesday on the same field at the same time; two of the SweeTees teams will play each other on Thursday and this coming Monday on Jenny Field at 6:30 p.m.; the Angels will host Scottsville in a 2 p.m. game on Pitt Field this Saturday; Steven Roark’s Belles/Debs team will host Lunenburg on Turner Field this Saturday; and Chris Bryant’s Belles/Debs team will play Goochland in a doubleheader, starting at 10 a.m., at Napa Park on Saturday.
The Ponytails coached by Josh Fox will next host Scottsville on Pitt Field at 4 p.m. on Saturday and then play the other PYAA Ponytails team on Pitt Field at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday. The two Ponytails teams will then rematch one another on Thursday, Oct. 1, also on Pitt Field at 6:30 p.m.