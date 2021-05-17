PHOTOS: Scenes from Powhatan Little League's 2021 spring season

Following the conclusion of the spring season, PLL and Tuckahoe Little League will host the Virginia Little League District 5 baseball tournaments. At PLL, the 8/9/10 baseball tournament will be held June 19-27, the Intermediate baseball tournament June 18-21, the Little League baseball tournament June 26-July 3 and the Junior baseball tournament June 26-July 3. At TLL, the Senior baseball tournament will be held June 12-21 and the 9/10/11 baseball tournament June 19-27.