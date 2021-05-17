PHOTOS: Scenes from Powhatan Little League's 2021 spring season

Powhatan Little League's spring baseball season continued this week with games at Fighting Creek Park.
Following the conclusion of the spring season, PLL and Tuckahoe Little League will host the Virginia Little League District 5 baseball tournaments. At PLL, the 8/9/10 baseball tournament will be held June 19-27, the Intermediate baseball tournament June 18-21, the Little League baseball tournament June 26-July 3 and the Junior baseball tournament June 26-July 3. At TLL, the Senior baseball tournament will be held June 12-21 and the 9/10/11 baseball tournament June 19-27.