Playing first game in 2 weeks, Powhatan volleyball defeats Clover Hill in straight sets

Wednesday’s win was also crucial to keeping Powhatan in the Class 4, Region B playoff conversation in spite of the two-week pause.

“We’re excited to be back on the court and excited to have a very necessary win to head us into potential postseason play,” said Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant. “It’s not necessarily the easiest thing to come back after 14 days off the court and play well together, and it wasn’t without its moments, but they pulled it out, and they did well.”

And Powhatan’s goal was to go 3-0 versus Clover Hill.

“We needed to see ourselves do that,” Bryant said.

Urbine and her fellow senior Natalie Mueller led the way on offense, as Mueller hammered the ball for a team-leading 14 kills and 3 aces, and Urbine, showcasing tremendous consistency to go along with her power, tallied up 12 kills and secured two of three set points on her attacks.

“My (coaches were) telling me: ‘Hey, instead of swinging so hard at this ball, let’s do this,’ and I just took their advice and started doing that and that helped me stay on top of everything,” Urbine said, “and then I knew, when the set was good, to put the ball down, and when I knew the set was off, to just swing to just get it on the court, and that helped me a lot.”