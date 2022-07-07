PLL All-Star teams shine in district tournament

Taking the fields at Manchester High School for the 2022 Virginia District 5 Little League Tournament, Powhatan’s 9/10/11 softball and Majors baseball All-Star teams proved their star power against top-tier talent.

The baseball All-Stars team kicked off its journey in the winner’s bracket with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Mechanicsville on Saturday, June 25 before falling 9-0 to Huguenot the very next day. The softball All-Stars, meanwhile, continue on in the winner’s bracket after a dominant 12-0 win over Mechanicsville on Saturday and a close finish of their own in a 2-1 result against Huguenot.

In the baseball team’s matchup with Mechanicsville, the group’s outstanding pitching was the story, as Ryan Plunkett impressed on the mound for almost the entire game before Nick Dekeyser closed out the win in the final inning.

After allowing a few hits in the first inning, Plunkett shut things down for Mechanicsville’s batters, allowing just one bunt hitter on the bag after the opening inning.

The winning run came courtesy of leadoff hitter Jett Hansen, who scored on a passed ball in the third inning.

In the following matchup against Huguenot, the opposing All-Stars had a great day offensively, scoring five runs in the second and three more in the third for an 8-0 lead.

Despite its offensive struggles, Powhatan had some positive moments, including some nice strikeouts from Eli McAteer and Matthew Sabatini on the mound and an impressive leaping catch from Caleb Williamson in the outfield in the fourth inning. Powhatan will now head to the losers bracket with a chance to still make it to the championship game in the double elimination tournament.

The 9/10/11 softball All-Stars played on the field next to the Majors baseball team, and their tournament couldn’t have started any better. Against Mechanicsville, Powhatan’s offense didn’t have a single walk or strike out all afternoon, with each batter making an impact in the 12-0 win.

Their path to victory was not nearly as straightforward against Huguenot, with both teams playing great defense to keep it low scoring all the way until the final pitch. Powhatan pitcher Autumn Adkins threw for the entire game and gave Huguenot fits all day, not allowing a run until the sixth inning.

After both teams remained locked into a scoreless, yet exciting defensive battle, Powhatan finally got the scoring edge in the fifth. With bases loaded and Skyler Jones on the plate with a 3-2 count and two outs, she delivered on a two-run RBI line drive that brought Amiyah Studivant and Raegan Tucker home for a 2-0 lead.