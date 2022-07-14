PLL juniors softball team make it to state final

Powhatan Little League has another team that finished the season with a strong run in tournament play.
The Powhatan Little League Junior Division Girls Softball team earned a trip to the Virginia State Junior Softball Tournament after being crowned the District 5 champs, and though they fell short in the state final, it was an overall stellar season for the group.
The team lost two games on July 8 to Western Branch of District 6, who won the first game 15-5 and the second game 20-8 to take the state championship.