PLL juniors softball team make it to state final

PLL Juniors

The Powhatan Little League Junior Division Girls Softball team holds up its District 5 Championship banner.

 Contributed Photo

Powhatan Little League has another team that finished the season with a strong run in tournament play.

The Powhatan Little League Junior Division Girls Softball team earned a trip to the Virginia State Junior Softball Tournament after being crowned the District 5 champs, and though they fell short in the state final, it was an overall stellar season for the group.

The team lost two games on July 8 to Western Branch of District 6, who won the first game 15-5 and the second game 20-8 to take the state championship.

