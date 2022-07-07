PLL softball All-Stars are district champions

The Powhatan Little League 8/9/10 All-Star girls softball team is the new District 5 champion.

It wasn’t an easy path by any means for the electrifying group though, who had to play two games in the double elimination tournament final against Atlee in order to claim the title.

After Atlee took the first game 4-2 in an intense matchup that took an extra inning to find a victor on July 1, Powhatan came back the next day with a vengeance.

Led on the mound by pitcher Raegan Tucker, Powhatan put on an excellent display of textbook defense to hold Atlee scoreless in a 9-0 title-winning game at Manchester High School.

Tucker made impact plays all over the field for her team, striking out multiple batters with heaters over the plate, making catches off line drive shots near the mound and even scoring some runs on the offensive end.

Tucker and Layla Dorin started off the scoring for Powhatan in the first inning to give the All-Stars a 2-0 lead. Tucker then added the team’s third run of the day in the third inning off a RBI triple from Skyler Jones.

In the fourth, Powhatan’s defense got off the field quickly after a double play that saw Tucker catch an out and throw out a runner caught between first and second. After that, Powhatan’s offense exploded, adding four runs to its lead to take a 7-0 advantage. The runs came courtesy of Dorin off a Jones RBI, Adkins off a Sadie Holmes RBI, Jones with a score of her own and Holmes off a passed ball.

In the sixth and final inning, Powhatan cushioned the lead to 9-0 after more runs from Adkins and Dorin after Holmes hit a fly ball that sailed over third base into a soft spot in Atlee’s defense.