Positive change still needs to be transparent

I also wonder why, if Timberlake, who is a constitutional officer and a department head thoroughly knowledgeable about the assessment process, did have an alternative plan that could save the county money, why wasn’t he invited to share it in any of the meetings? Most of the time when he spoke in a meeting or workshop it was because he interjected himself in the conversation because of knowledge he had or he stood up during the public comment period, as he did last week.

You don’t have to like one another, but if you are truly representing your constituents, you need to explore all valid options that could be in their best interest. Plus, listening costs nothing.

With what limited knowledge I have gleaned about the assessment process in the last few years, I believe, as the board did, obviously, that the benefits of an in-house department have the potential to outweigh the costs, regardless of who came up with the plan.

But I also believe that any decision that costs Powhatan residents almost $3.74 million in incremental costs over the next 10 years (the amount over what they would have spent for the independent appraiser anyway) is still a decision to be made in full view of the public eye.