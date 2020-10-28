Powhatan 14u teams to go head-to-head at Salem Middle School in CQL football game

While the high school seasons have tentatively been moved to the spring of next year, Powhatan County’s youth has embraced the opportunity to compete on the gridiron this fall through playing 7-on-7 football in the Chesterfield Quarterback League.
Eight weeks of regular-season play will culminate in a matchup between Powhatan’s two 14u teams this Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) at Salem Middle School in Chesterfield.
Prior to that matchup, Powhatan’s 7u, 9u and 11u teams will play Jacobs, also at Salem Middle, at 12 noon, 1 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
More CQL football awaits. The league’s fall 7-on-7 championship tournaments will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cosby High School.
Powhatan's 7u and 9u teams will play Woolridge's teams at 8 a.m. (field No. 6) and 8:50 a.m. (field No. 3), respectively, and Powhatan's 11u team will play Swift Creek at 9:40 a.m. on field No. 6.
For the 14u division, games will begin at 10:30 a.m. Per the schedule, Powhatan team No. 1 will play Crenshaw at 10:30 a.m. on field No. 5, and Gordon will play the winner on field No. 4 at 1 p.m. Powhatan team No. 2 will get a bye and play the winner of Midlothian and Salem team No. 2 on field No. 5 at 1 p.m. Semifinals will follow the 1 p.m. games, and the championship round will take place at 4 p.m on field No. 2.
The 7u, 9u and 11u championship games will take place at 2:40 p.m. (field No. 1), 3:10 p.m. (field No. 2) and 3:30 p.m. (field No. 1), respectively.
To see the full brackets, visit the Chesterfield Quarterback League's Facebook page.