Powhatan 14u teams to go head-to-head at Salem Middle School in CQL football game

While the high school seasons have tentatively been moved to the spring of next year, Powhatan County’s youth has embraced the opportunity to compete on the gridiron this fall through playing 7-on-7 football in the Chesterfield Quarterback League.

Eight weeks of regular-season play will culminate in a matchup between Powhatan’s two 14u teams this Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) at Salem Middle School in Chesterfield.

Prior to that matchup, Powhatan’s 7u, 9u and 11u teams will play Jacobs, also at Salem Middle, at 12 noon, 1 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

More CQL football awaits. The league’s fall 7-on-7 championship tournaments will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cosby High School.

Powhatan's 7u and 9u teams will play Woolridge's teams at 8 a.m. (field No. 6) and 8:50 a.m. (field No. 3), respectively, and Powhatan's 11u team will play Swift Creek at 9:40 a.m. on field No. 6.