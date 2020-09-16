Powhatan 9/11 remembrance run honors fallen officers

Throughout the day, the goal was to keep the purpose of the event foremost in people’s minds. Before each lap, the names of four officers being honored for each of those 4 miles were read and Holland pointed to their pictures, which were on display.

The pictures had been sitting on the Hollands’ kitchen table for a few days and they looked at their faces all week, said Anna Holland, Russ’ wife.

“It was hard but we feel like we got to know them because we were staring into their eyes and you feel like you can pick up on their personalities,” she said.

Russ Holland said he was gratified to see people of all ages participate throughout the day as those who remember that day shared their stories and passed on the knowledge of what happened to youth who attended.

The special moments he experienced throughout the day were too many to count, Holland said, but he especially pointed to the dedication of Will Paxton, Logan Allen, and Julie Wyse, who were present for all 18 hours and rans upwards of 50 miles during that time. Another special guest was Sid Busch, who has finished more than 200 marathons, runs for fallen heroes, and drove more than seven hours to be there for the midnight start.