Powhatan 9/11 remembrance run honors fallen officers

POWHATAN – When Russ Holland Jr. realized about 44 miles into his 72-mile 9/11 remembrance run that he couldn’t go on, he was acutely disappointed.
The Powhatan runner had organized a 72-mile run on Sept. 11 around the Village area to honor the 72 law enforcement officers who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In 2019, he organized a similar run by doing 343 laps around the Powhatan High School track in honor of all of the firefighters who died on 9/11.
The plan this year was for Holland to begin at midnight and run 4-mile stretches every hour that started and stopped at the Powhatan Rescue Squad Building. People could join in at any point in the day. Holland was focused on seeing the task through to completion.
But a little over 40 miles into the event, Holland said his left knee became so tight from running hour after hour on concrete that he literally couldn’t loosen it up enough to keep running.
“It was initially disappointing but it didn’t last long at all because so many people rallied around it that we didn’t miss a single lap. It really made me realize that all those folks who were there had bought into the vision of celebrating those 72 officers,” Holland said. “I never really wanted it to be about me running a distance anyhow. I was, for lack of a better term, using a stupid human trick, to get people to have those conversations and focus on celebrating first responders and remembering how united we were right after 9/11.”
Throughout the day, the goal was to keep the purpose of the event foremost in people’s minds. Before each lap, the names of four officers being honored for each of those 4 miles were read and Holland pointed to their pictures, which were on display.
The pictures had been sitting on the Hollands’ kitchen table for a few days and they looked at their faces all week, said Anna Holland, Russ’ wife.
“It was hard but we feel like we got to know them because we were staring into their eyes and you feel like you can pick up on their personalities,” she said.
Russ Holland said he was gratified to see people of all ages participate throughout the day as those who remember that day shared their stories and passed on the knowledge of what happened to youth who attended.
The special moments he experienced throughout the day were too many to count, Holland said, but he especially pointed to the dedication of Will Paxton, Logan Allen, and Julie Wyse, who were present for all 18 hours and rans upwards of 50 miles during that time. Another special guest was Sid Busch, who has finished more than 200 marathons, runs for fallen heroes, and drove more than seven hours to be there for the midnight start.
Karen DiNardi of Powhatan is originally from New Jersey and was in New York City when the Towers came down. Knowing so many people from her former community who were affected by the loss of a loved one, it is important that people don’t forget, she said. She planned to run at least 9.11 miles in honor of the day.
“I think it is important to remember our history and where we have come from and where we have come to in the last 19 years. It was a day that you could never imagine to begin with, let alone live through that it happened,” she said.
Donna Schultz-Shagena of Powhatan planned to walk and run at least 18.9 miles in memory of the 189 people lost at the Pentagon and American Airlines Flight 77 but ended up completing even more laps. She knows the Hollands from church and was so impressed with the 2019 run to remember the firefighters that she took the day off to alternate between running and walking and volunteering at the start line.
The fact that this year’s run focused on law enforcement and what unites people was important to her. Local first responders need all the help they can get, so Schultz-Shagena said she appreciated that they will benefit from the remembrance event.
A fundraiser page tied to the run had raised $3,566 as of Sept. 13, which will be split between local first responder agencies. The fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/first-responders-day-celebration-and-run.
Scott Steinruck of Powhatan is a friend of Holland’s who agreed to help by being one of the emcees of the event along with Ron Edmunds of Powhatan. Steinruck has many family members who are first responders, including law enforcement, so it was important that the event was meant to support the men and women in law enforcement who serve their communities.
When he helped read off the names of the fallen throughout the day, he said it was a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice they made in the line of duty.
“We live in a nation where we try to redefine certain terms, like courage and honor. I think all of these men and women showed courage and honor by laying down their lives for others in the line of duty,” he said.
