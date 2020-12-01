Powhatan 9u football competes in charity tournament for family fighting breast cancer

MIDLOTHIAN – In a crazy year when life got turned upside down by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, just being able to play an entire youth season of football seemed like a tall task.

The Powhatan 9u Chiefs team not only did just that, but they also got to participate in one more tournament – a charity fund raiser for a family battling breast cancer – after it initially seemed like the season would end with the Chesterfield Quarterback League playoffs in early November.

“To able to have this one last tournament, get out here, get the boys together and do this was just phenomenal,” said Powhatan 9u coach Bobby Cook. “Coming out here win, lose or draw – it’s for the family we were doing it for, but also, getting the players together, they love seeing each other, so it was just awesome in this weird year we’re having just to have a little extra overtime.”

While the Chiefs, competing in the 9u tournament at Salem Church Middle School on Nov. 21, took losses in Saturday’s double-elimination tournament against Salem Church and the Evergreen Eagles, they did score two touchdowns overall against their high-powered opponents. They also did so with several 7u players stepping up to join the team – thus ensuring they had enough players to compete in the tournament – and help their older teammates.