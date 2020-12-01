Powhatan 9u football competes in charity tournament for family fighting breast cancer

MIDLOTHIAN – In a crazy year when life got turned upside down by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, just being able to play an entire youth season of football seemed like a tall task.
The Powhatan 9u Chiefs team not only did just that, but they also got to participate in one more tournament – a charity fund raiser for a family battling breast cancer – after it initially seemed like the season would end with the Chesterfield Quarterback League playoffs in early November.
“To able to have this one last tournament, get out here, get the boys together and do this was just phenomenal,” said Powhatan 9u coach Bobby Cook. “Coming out here win, lose or draw – it’s for the family we were doing it for, but also, getting the players together, they love seeing each other, so it was just awesome in this weird year we’re having just to have a little extra overtime.”
While the Chiefs, competing in the 9u tournament at Salem Church Middle School on Nov. 21, took losses in Saturday’s double-elimination tournament against Salem Church and the Evergreen Eagles, they did score two touchdowns overall against their high-powered opponents. They also did so with several 7u players stepping up to join the team – thus ensuring they had enough players to compete in the tournament – and help their older teammates.
Charlie Jamerson caught both touchdown passes from Mason Cook, and Hunter Freeman caught a two-point conversion. On defense, Aiden Kilbourne and Michael Gibbs each caught an interception, and Dylan Strickland defended several passes with just one hand due to playing with a soft cast.
The tournament raised more than $3,000. Coach Bobby Cook said quite a few parents from Powhatan voluntarily made donations via cash, check and Venmo for the family, who is part of the CQL community.
“It’s special to see just, in our county alone, Powhatan people step up, because we haven’t always been part of CQL, so to see them step up and [help] a family that’s all the way in the other far side of the CQL region here and just take it personal, again having a parent step up and cover all the costs [for our players to compete in this tournament] and then other parents saying, ‘We want to donate,’ it’s just been phenomenal,” Cook said.
He appreciated the players and parents who sacrificed one more week this close to Thanksgiving to partake in this tournament “for the right reason, for the charity.”
“I think it was just phenomenal for the players, parents, association, the league,” Cook said. “It just shows character to everybody to step up for somebody in need.”