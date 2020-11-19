Powhatan 9u football team joins fight against cancer with upcoming tournament at Cosby High School

There is still more fall football to come.

Powhatan’s 9u team, which will also feature players from the 7u team, is gearing up to compete in one more seven-on-seven flag football tournament this Saturday (Nov. 21) at Cosby High School.

All of the proceeds from this coming weekend’s tournament will benefit the family of a mother of three, within the Chesterfield Quarterback League community, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The tournament levels will include 7, 9u, 11u and 14u, with up to 12 teams per level. The 9u team will be Powhatan’s sole representative in the tournament.

Teams will begin play after drawing for brackets at 8 a.m. The tournament is open to the public.