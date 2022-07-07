Powhatan AD Llewellyn looks back on career

After 33 years as an educator, coach and athletic director, Tim Llewellyn is ready for a change.

Announcing his retirement from his position as athletic director at Powhatan High School this past May, Llewellyn ends a five-year tenure as the head of the Indians’ athletic department, which has taken major strides as a whole in his time with the school.

Llewellyn, who was a basketball standout at Clover Hill and Bridgewater College, had felt since high school that this was the career path he wanted to pursue, saying he owes much of his passion for the job to the coaches he played under.

“Since I was in high school myself, I always wanted to coach basketball and be a teacher just because of the coaches that I had in high school and the respect for them that I had,” Llewellyn said.

When Llewellyn looks back on the accomplishments from the student-athletes at Powhatan, he says moments as recent as this year’s boys soccer and girls basketball teams reaching the state tournament all the way back to the softball team reaching the state championship in his first year in 2017 are notable highlights he’ll always remember fondly.

“The student achievements at Powhatan the last five years have been remarkable, especially the resiliency the kids showed coming through COVID,” he said.

He also says getting the school into the Dominion District and watching them immediately flourish was something he feels is a career highlight of his time at Powhatan.

“A lot of people did not feel like we could be that competitive leaving the Jefferson District and heading into the Dominion District, and we showed right away that we could be competitive in all sports right off the bat.”

Llewellyn’s professional career started at Midlothian Middle School as a teacher and coach, before he eventually returned to his alma mater Clover Hill to be a basketball, track and golf coach as well as the assistant athletic director for 13 years.

He then became the AD at James River from 2009-2014, leaving to coach and teach at Powhatan in order to see his son Andrew play sports in high school.

He said the only place he’d take an AD position was at Powhatan, and in 2017, that opportunity became a possibility after Jimmy Woodson retired from the position.

“I took over for a legend. I feel like I took the program that I inherited from him, and I hope that I made it better,” he said.

The new position also gave him an opportunity to watch his daughter Lauren in nearly every volleyball game she played in her last two years while also having her as a student aid working alongside him.

For Llewellyn, the job was always tied to his family the entire way through. Even when his kids graduated, his wife Beth was still a constant presence around him and the Powhatan community, helping at every home varsity football game for all five years that he worked as AD. For a job as time-consuming as being an AD, he stresses that having a supportive spouse is vital to handling the consistent time away from home.

“You can’t do this job without a supportive spouse, and I owe a lot to my wife,” he said.

While Llewellyn intends to enjoy retired life for the next month or two, he’s eager to start a new profession, though he’s not sure what he wants to do just yet.

“It’s time to turn the page and start another chapter after 33 years in education,” he said. “When the right opportunity comes up, I’ll go after that.”

Though he’s interested in something in the athletic world, he says whatever the next phase of his life presents him, he’s ready for it.

With his last day on the job coming on June 30, he says he’s thankful for the abundance of legendary coaches who helped make his experience on the job a smooth one. Coaches like Marie Crump, Jim Woodson, Gregg Conner, Linda Farmer, Paulette Bowman, and Bob Baltimore come to mind as just a few of the people he personally wants to thank for their positive impact on the Powhatan community. He’s also thankful for Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones and his positive impact and relationship with the school.

“The coaches I was able to work with were unbelievable,” he said. “For one high school to have that much experience and have those coaches stay is phenomenal and that made my job so much easier. Talk about steadying a program and building on it year after year and building on that continuity.”