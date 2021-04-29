Powhatan Animal Control Office marks milestone of completely empty shelter

POWHATAN – Being an empty nester, even for a short time, was a great feeling for the Powhatan Animal Control staff.

On Tuesday, April 20, a hound named Dudley and a Beagle named Paprika walked out the door of the shelter with their new families to go to their forever homes. With those departures, the animal shelter experienced a phenomenon Sgt. Christine Boczar, lead animal control officer, said she has not experienced in her 15 years with the sheriff’s office – no animals in their care.

“It is amazing knowing that not only do we not have to euthanize anything that is here but everyone got a forever home or was placed in a rescue looking for a forever home,” she said.

Staff used the time with completely empty cages to clean the shelter, she said.

“They are power washing cages as we speak so we can do a deep clean,” she said on April 20. “Other than that the shelter is pretty updated at this point.”

Boczar pointed out that the shelter has been completely empty on one other occasion, but that was for a maintenance issue. The shelter still had animals in its care; other people were watching them.