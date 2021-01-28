Powhatan athletes earn 5 top-10 finishes, win 2 heats in track and field meet at Cosby

MIDLOTHIAN - Powhatan's runners and throwers earned five top-10 finishes, won two heats and set new personal records in Wednesday's winter track and field meet at Cosby High School.

In the boys shot put, Powhatan junior Asher Timberlake built on his second-place throw of 39-5 in last Wednesday's meet at Midlothian High School with a third-place throw of 40-0.5 this week. His teammate and fellow junior Jack Altieri had an eighth-place throw of 33-3, and their Powhatan teammate Jack Dennis threw for a 31-7.

Freshman Olivia Goodrich won the second heat of the girls 1,000-meter run and took seventh in the event overall with a time of 3:42.34. Her teammate Kaitlyn Rissmeyer ran third in the second heat and finished ninth overall in 3:44.94.

Senior Shaniece Morris sprinted to a 10th-place finish in the girls 300-meter dash in 47.54, and her teammates Mayson Jenkins and Amanda Eacho ran respective times of 49.74 and 56.54.

In the second of three heats in the boys 1,000-meter run, Cole Whiting delivered one of the most thrilling runs of the day when, in the final 200 meters with his opponents all lined up single-file ahead of him, he found an extra gear, swept around them through the final corner and across the front straightaway to go from sixth to second and take 12th overall in the event in 2:55.24.