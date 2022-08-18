Powhatan band director now faces 9 charges involving teens spanning 12 years

POWHATAN – Now facing nine sex-related charges, Powhatan High School’s band director and performing arts coordinator will remain in custody after a new bond appeal was denied Wednesday.

After three separate waves of charges were brought against him, Andrew C. Snead, 36, is now facing eight charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and one charge of soliciting child pornography, all felonies.

Rob Cerullo, interim Commonwealth’s attorney, said that since Snead’s arrest, the “floodgates have opened” as more current or former students have come forward with allegations of abuse by Snead in cases spanning from as far back as more than a decade ago to as recent as days before he was arrested on June 30. The current charges involve five individuals.

Snead had already been granted bond on seven of the charges, but Chief Judge of the Powhatan County Circuit Court Paul W. Cella decided to hold him without bond pending trial. That decision was made after Cella during a bond appeal Wednesday heard arguments on the remaining two charges in question.

Cella had previously granted a $20,000 secured bond on the first two charges brought against Snead of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship. Those two charges came up as an appeal from the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, where Snead was denied bond.

What had changed from that similar July 28 bond appeal, Cella said Wednesday, was that the number of alleged victims and charges has increased and the weight of the evidence seems to “tilt” in the Commonwealth’s favor on proving probable cause to hold Snead.

In addition to the four indecency with a minor charges that came up in two separate filings through the district court, a multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted Snead on Aug. 3 on four counts of indecency with a minor while in a custodial position and one count of soliciting child pornography from a victim that is at least 15 years old. A magistrate granted Snead a $5,000 secured bond on those five charges on Aug. 8.

During Wednesday’s bond appeal hearing, defense attorney Arnold Henderson asked the judge for Snead to be released under the same conditions he granted on July 28: that he would be put on house arrest at his parent’s home, was to have no contact with juveniles at any time, and restricted all cell phone and internet use. Henderson pointed to Snead’s strong ties with the community, as evidenced by several supporters at the trial; him not having a past criminal record; and him not being a flight risk.

In his arguments against bond, Cerullo said the flight issue was the “least of the Commonwealth’s concern.” Instead, he pointed to the number of accusers who have come forward since Snead has been in custody, arguing that it was “no coincidence that when the defendant was locked up – was held – the floodgates opened.” With juvenile witnesses, protection is key, he continued, and if Snead was released on bond, intimidation would be a factor.

“The Commonwealth will prove the defendant has been a danger to the community for 10 years,” Cerullo argued, adding there is no way for the court to say the defendant will “no longer be a danger.” He also argued his office is “regularly getting calls with more possible cases” and is working through those with the office’s limited resources. Those who have come forward to accuse Snead include both minors and adults who were minors at the time of the incidents for which Snead is charged, authorities said.

According to court documents submitted by Timothy Dustan, deputy Commonwealth’s attorney, the charges brought against Snead are because of incidents alleged to have occurred in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2022 with male and female minors ranging in age from 14 to 17, with the abuse described as taking place at the high school, his home and while away on band trips.

Cerullo said Snead has been placed on administrative leave by the school division pending the outcome of the case.

Snead is next set to appear on Sept. 21 for a preliminary hearing in Powhatan Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. A trial date on Snead’s indictments will be set Oct. 11.