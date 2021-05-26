Powhatan baseball fends off Manchester 5-3

Powhatan's junior-heavy baseball team continued to roll on Tuesday, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the top of the frame en route to winning 5-3 over hosting Manchester.

Thomas Robinson shined in the cleanup hitter spot as he batted 2 for 4 and brought in teammates Josh Boelt and Andrew Cheatham on his line-drive single to center field for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. He would also score that inning off of a hard-hit groundball single from senior Connor Woodel.

Cheatham grew Powhatan's lead to 4-1 with a second-inning RBI double that brought home senior Stone Talley, who batted 2 for 3, hit a double and walked in Andrew Shiflett with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

Woodel was sharp on the mound once more, earning the win as he scattered five walks, one hit and a single run (none earned) in five innings pitched. He added three strikeouts.

After Powhatan surrendered two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth, junior Chase Gayness stepped onto the mound and limited Manchester's batters to three hits, no runs and one walk over the final two frames.