Powhatan baseball fends off Midlothian 4-3

Bouncing back from a home loss to Clover Hill, Powhatan baseball the next day handed Midlothian its second loss of the season with a 4-3 victory on the road. The triumph also marked the third win of the season for the Indians.

Powhatan grabbed the lead on 3 runs in the top of the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to fend off a late-game 2-run surge from the Trojans.

Hayden Wasson earned the win in five innings on the mound; he scattered three hits, an earned run, and three walks and struck out seven in 102 pitches.

Alex Reeves and Chase Gayness pitched the final two innings. After the Trojans had tightened the Indians' lead to 1 run in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run homer launched by Carter Lovasz, Gayness stepped onto the mound and surrendered no runs, one hit and no walks. Andrew Cheatham behind him snatched a lineout, and the last two batters of the game were retired on flyouts.

Cheatham batted 2 for 4 with a double and scored the first run of the game on an error by the Trojans' third baseman in the fourth inning.