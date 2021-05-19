Powhatan baseball fends off Midlothian 4-3

Bouncing back from a home loss to Clover Hill, Powhatan baseball the next day handed Midlothian its second loss of the season with a 4-3 victory on the road. The triumph also marked the third win of the season for the Indians.
Powhatan grabbed the lead on 3 runs in the top of the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to fend off a late-game 2-run surge from the Trojans.
Hayden Wasson earned the win in five innings on the mound; he scattered three hits, an earned run, and three walks and struck out seven in 102 pitches.
Alex Reeves and Chase Gayness pitched the final two innings. After the Trojans had tightened the Indians' lead to 1 run in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run homer launched by Carter Lovasz, Gayness stepped onto the mound and surrendered no runs, one hit and no walks. Andrew Cheatham behind him snatched a lineout, and the last two batters of the game were retired on flyouts.
Cheatham batted 2 for 4 with a double and scored the first run of the game on an error by the Trojans' third baseman in the fourth inning.
Ben Allanson batted 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Connor Woodel had a hit and an RBI. Facing two outs in the top of the fourth, Woodel and Allanson hit back-to-back line drives to right field to bring home Gayness and Reeves, respectively.
After the Trojans scored a run on a double in the fifth, Powhatan notched a key run in the top of the seventh while Gayness was facing two outs and two strikes at the plate when his teammate, senior Stone Talley, scored on a passed ball.
The Indians outhit the Trojans 7-6. Talley and senior Caden Beil each added a base hit.
In Powhatan's 4-0 setback to Clover Hill the previous day, Talley batted 1 for 2 and pitched the final three one-third innings. In 58 pitches on the mound, Talley allowed no runs, one hit and two walks and struck out three.
The Indians will stay on the road next week against Manchester on Tuesday (5 p.m.) and Cosby on Thursday (5 p.m.) before hosting L.C. Bird on Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.