Powhatan baseball pours in 9 runs in 4th, routs L.C. Bird 15-4 in rainy 5-inning home finale

POWHATAN -- As the rain picked up over the course of Wednesday's home finale, home plate was flooded by Powhatan's base runners in the bottom of the fourth as they poured in 9 runs in the frame alone to ensure a 15-4 victory over L.C. Bird via the 10-run rule in five innings.

"It's great for the seniors," said junior Chase Gayness, who added of the fourth inning: "It was a great momentum shift, so that definitely helped get the momentum in our favor. We just took it from there."

Andrew Cheatham smashed a 3-run home run in the Indians' 9-run frame, following up Thomas Robinson's 2-run double. Also in the inning, Gayness walked in senior teammate Connor Woodel, senior Ben Allanson scored on a passed ball and Josh Boelt drove in Gayness and Andrew Shiflett on a 2-run line-drive single to left field.

L.C. Bird led 2-0 after the game-opening half-inning, but the Indians responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the first. After Boelt scored on a base hit from Carter Dawson, Woodel, facing 2 outs, bounced the 3-2 pitch into play, and an error by the first baseman not only enabled Woodel to reach base, but also allowed Cheatham and senior Stone Talley to score.