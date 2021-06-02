Powhatan baseball pours in 9 runs in 4th, routs L.C. Bird 15-4 in rainy 5-inning home finale

POWHATAN -- As the rain picked up over the course of Wednesday's home finale, home plate was flooded by Powhatan's base runners in the bottom of the fourth as they poured in 9 runs in the frame alone to ensure a 15-4 victory over L.C. Bird via the 10-run rule in five innings.
"It's great for the seniors," said junior Chase Gayness, who added of the fourth inning: "It was a great momentum shift, so that definitely helped get the momentum in our favor. We just took it from there."
Andrew Cheatham smashed a 3-run home run in the Indians' 9-run frame, following up Thomas Robinson's 2-run double. Also in the inning, Gayness walked in senior teammate Connor Woodel, senior Ben Allanson scored on a passed ball and Josh Boelt drove in Gayness and Andrew Shiflett on a 2-run line-drive single to left field.
L.C. Bird led 2-0 after the game-opening half-inning, but the Indians responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the first. After Boelt scored on a base hit from Carter Dawson, Woodel, facing 2 outs, bounced the 3-2 pitch into play, and an error by the first baseman not only enabled Woodel to reach base, but also allowed Cheatham and senior Stone Talley to score.
After the Skyhawks tied the game in the top of the third, Powhatan went ahead for good in the bottom half-inning when Robinson rushed home on an infielder's error. Woodel, who was up to bat when Robinson scored, plated Talley on an RBI triple for the insurance run. He would soon score off of a sacrifice at-bat by Allanson.
The Skyhawks scored a run in the top of the fifth as the rain came down harder at times, but Gayness, who was the third pitcher to take the mound for Powhatan in the inning, persevered in the wet conditions. Facing one out when he took over, Gayness forced a flyball to right fielder Allanson, then struck out the last batter for the final two outs of the game.
"It was tough," Gayness said of pitching in the rain, "but: just do your job, throw strikes, get it done."
Cheatham batted 1 for 1 with the 3-run homer and 2 runs scored.
Boelt batted 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.
Woodel batted 1 for 2 with an RBI, 2 runs and a triple. He also got the win in 4 innings pitched, scattering six hits and 3 earned runs and striking out four. He walked no one in Wednesday's win.
Robinson batted 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, 2 runs and a double.
Dawson batted 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Talley batted 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored.
Gayness took two walks, scored 2 runs and had an RBI.
Gayness and his teammates will look to carry the momentum into the next game. Powhatan closes out the regular season next Wednesday at Clover Hill at 5 p.m.