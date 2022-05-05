Powhatan baseball snaps losing skid

Entering a road matchup with district opponent Midlothian, the Powhatan baseball team withstood a late flurry of runs by the Trojans to enter extra innings tied up 5-5.

That is, until the game was called off due to darkness.

Despite the game ending in a rare tie, it would be a significant result for the Indians, who snapped a three-game losing streak that included two losses by two runs or less.

Fresh off a 3-1 loss to the Varina Blue Devils on April 25, Powhatan’s defense stepped up big early on to help the team build up a 5-0 lead, but three fifth-inning runs and a game-tying RBI single in the seventh gave the Trojans a chance to come back.

Senior Hayden Wasson led the Indians on the mound for four innings, striking out eight batters while allowing three hits and three runs in the game. He was relieved by fellow senior Jack McMinn for the final two innings, who struck out three batters.

The Indians opened up the scoring at the top of the first when junior Andrew Shifflet, who opened the game with a line drive single, scored on a passed ball as his teammate Chase Gayness struck out swinging.

When Midlothian had a chance to bat, it had hits from all four batters, but only one managed to reach a base as Powhatan’s fielders stepped up.

The Indians doubled their lead in the next inning thanks to an RBI single by Carter Dawson scored in Thomas Cook to make it 2-0.

During the scoring play, the Trojans got the third out to stop any further scoring as junior Noah Danburg was caught running to third base.

Cook made another great play in the bottom of the second, this time catching the third out in deep left field that halted a Midlothian offense that had runners on second and third.

The Indians then added runs for the third straight inning, this time getting two scores to make it 4-0 and further swing momentum on their side.

The first score started with a line drive single by Shifflet to right field, who then advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third on Gayness’ at-bat and ultimately reached home when Gayness was walked.

The second run came on error at first base from the Trojans, which advanced Gayness to third and sent senior Andrew Cheatham home.

It was an all-around stellar day at-bat for Cheatham at the time of that fourth run, but it soon elevated to one of his best at the top of the fourth, when the star senior smashed a ball over to center field for a home run to push the lead to 5-0.

After the homer, the Trojans began chipping away, scoring their first run off a wild pitch at the bottom of the fourth and two more runs in the fifth.

The two fifth-inning scores came after strikeouts by Wasson and McMinn brought them to two outs, but consecutive RBI singles by senior Jack Copeland and freshman Brady Paul cut the Indians lead down to 5-4.

After an overall scoreless sixth inning and another empty-handed seventh for Powhatan, Midlothian tied things up when a Conor Harrington single scored a runner as he was caught running to second base for the second out. On the next play, Copeland was out off a fly out in foul territory by Cheatham, ending the inning.

Though the Indians didn’t leave with a win, it was a positive performance for a team battling through a slump.

The Indians will take the field again on Thursday, May 5, when they travel to Monacan to take on the 5-7 Chiefs, who they beat in a 4-3 eight-inning thriller on March 29.