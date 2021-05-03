Powhatan baseball splits opening week's games, routs Bird 16-5

Four pitchers held down the mound for Powhatan across five innings. Junior Alex Reeves pitched the opening inning and was credited with the win. Junior Hayden Wasson, who also had a hit in Thursday’s game, put in two innings of work on the mound and struck out three while allowing one earned run and two hits in that stretch.

Another key player for Post 201, Stone Talley, pitched a scoreless fourth inning with one strikeout, and Shiflett helped ensure the game ended via the mercy rule in the fifth, striking out one.

In Tuesday’s opener versus Cosby, Wasson batted 2 for 2, and Boelt batted 1 for 2.

Woodel, Shiflett, Gayness and junior Connor Yates pitched on Tuesday. Yates allowed one hit, one earned run and one walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings pitched, and Gayness, despite allowing two walks, threw a hitless, scoreless fifth inning.

Seniors Talley and Woodel and juniors Gayness and Wasson were among the players who contributed to Powhatan’s 12-7 season and regional quarterfinals appearance in 2019. Powhatan baseball’s senior class includes Talley, Woodel, Allanson and Beil.

The junior-laden unit also features two sophomores: Shiflett and Kendrick Sheffield, who also competed on the Post 201 team this past summer.