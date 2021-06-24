Powhatan basketball camp makes return

“We’re still trying to prevent anything from happening, but…when we’re involved and the kids are playing, it is definitely back to normal,” Marable said, “and it’s fun to see – allowing themselves to just be kids again and just play the game that they love, play the games that they love with other camps, too.”

Marable, Powhatan girls basketball coach Kristy Henderson and Washburn – who helmed the Powhatan boys varsity team from 2006 to 2019 and before that coached the JV team for seven years – were all part of this year’s camp.

“With having three varsity coaches – a former coach, Coach Henderson, myself – each one can kind of put their own spin on it so the kids can learn different things, different ways, different fundamentals,” Marable said.

He mentioned from talking to Coach Henderson how they grew up going to camps and loving going to camps and learning from players and coaches at the high schools that they were going to eventually attend.

“So the fact that we can do that as coaches is great,” Marable said, adding how the players, through taking on that role of coaching the campers as counselors, can get a different perspective of the game and what their coaches go through.