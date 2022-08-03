Powhatan Board of Supervisors divided on future of county administrator

POWHATAN – The gulf that has grown between members of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors was in stark relief last week as three members voted to raise the county administrator’s salary while the other two lobbied to have him resign.

Following a relatively low-key regular agenda on Monday, July 25, the supervisors came back from an hour-plus closed session and took a number of unanimous votes addressing retroactive action on the salaries of constitutional officers without giving any context to the public.

But when those votes were followed with one to give a raise to county administrator Ned Smither and make changes to his contract that would be more favorable to him, two board members not only pushed back but went the opposite direction, submitting a substitute motion that would have the board ask for Smither’s resignation effective that night.

The salary increase would take Smither from his current salary of $173,250 to $190,000. The other two amendments were to eliminate the clause in Smither’s contract requiring him to relocate to the county and adjust the severance package amounts in the contract, depending on how many votes such an action would receive – five votes would see six months of severance; four votes, seven months, and three votes, eight months.

David Williams, who represents District 1, made the substitute motion asking for the resignation and was supported by Bill Cox, District 4. The motion failed in a 2-3 vote.

Chair Mike Byerly, District 3; Steve McClung, District 2, and Karin Carmack, District 5 then prevailed in the original vote, which passed 3-2, to authorize the reworking of Smither’s contract and the raise, although the revised contract has to be signed by the board members before the changes become official.

Constitutional officers

Though it was only touched on briefly in a lengthy speech Cox gave about why Smither should be asked to resign, two of the three votes the board took immediately after the closed session addressed actions taken in 2021.

At last week’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve 5% cost of living adjustments (COLA) for all five constitutional officers – commissioner of the revenue, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer, clerk of the circuit court and sheriff – effective as of July 1, 2021.

According to Melissa Lowe, human resources manager, this brought the constitutional officers to the following salaries last year: commissioner of the revenue Jamie Timberlake, $99,206; commonwealth’s attorney Richard “Dickie” Cox, $147,130; treasurer Becky Nunnally, $84,093 (she assumed this salary when she became interim treasurer and kept it when she officially took office), and clerk of the circuit court Teresa Hash Dobbins, $133,625.

The board voted unanimously in a separate vote to give sheriff Brad Nunnally a 5% cost of living increase, but Lowe explained that his salary actually increased by more than that last year. After a salary study comparison to other localities with similar sheriff’s experience and size, Nunnally was increased from $100,811 to $110,862 effective July 1, 2021, but he also received the 5% COLA on top of that, making his final salary at the time $116,405.

The third unanimous vote the board took saw them setting the salary of Rob Cerullo, the interim commonwealth’s attorney taking office on Aug. 1 after Dickie Cox retires, to the current rate of the commonwealth’s attorney.

There is still uncertainty over this action, as some of the constitutional officers mentioned confusion over a now-expired memorandum of understanding they signed several years ago with a previous board of supervisors and how this impacted the authority to give them raises. This question, which hasn’t been discussed at a public meeting, has also stalled the constitutional officers’ 2022 raises.

A few of the constitutional officers said they received a letter from human resources stating they would receive a 5% effective July 1, 2022. Lowe confirmed that the constitutional officers did not have an authorized raise yet. However, a few of them said they had spoken with board of supervisors members who said they will be discussing the issue at an upcoming meeting, and there is always the possibility that the raises, if approved, could be made retroactive to July 1.

County administrator

While Williams was the one to make the motion asking for Smither’s resignation in place of the raise, Bill Cox was the only one to outline his reasons for or against either action during the meeting.

None of the other board of supervisors spoke on the issues at the meeting, but the Powhatan Today reached out for comment afterward to make sure both sides of the issue were represented, and all four of the supervisors who didn’t speak responded.

A large part of what Cox talked about during the meeting revolved around the county’s salary and compensation system with a focus on how he said changes Smither made bypassed normal procedures, which meant the system does not live up to the mission of being “competitive and fair.”

“Salary ranges and job grades are an addendum to the employee handbook and can be modified only with the consent of the board of supervisors. Likewise, budget amendments can only be modified with the consent of the board of supervisors,” Cox said, before going on to give several examples of where that did not happen.

Cox referenced 32 salary changes authorized by Smither and gave a few examples by job grade and salary, not giving the employees’ names. The changes he referenced included regrading, title changes, salary adjustments and promotions. The changes led to salary increases that ranged from 3% all the way up to 28%. After each example he shared, he pointed out there are “no provisions for a salary change of this order without board of supervisors approval.”

“I could go on, but hopefully you understand under Mr. Smither, we do not have a salary and compensation system which is competitive and fair,” Cox said. “New jobs without job descriptions, grades, fairness and equity are out the door. The concept of grades/salary ranges commensurate with responsibility, they are gone. Money for title changes, not changes in responsibility or new measure.”

Cox accused Byerly, McClung and Carmack of letting Smither operate with “no boundaries.” He pointed to several other reasons for him to call for Smither’s resignation: the “assessor’s office debacle” that saw it not functioning as promised; the earlier mentioned compensation issues; an incomplete comprehensive plan; staff competency issues; problems with the effective tax rate calculation, and continued issues with Keystone Information Systems.

But “the biggie,” as Cox described it was in Smither’s relationship with the board.

“I voted to fire the prior county administrator because he worked to divide the previous board as opposed to looking for ways to bring it together. Mr. Smither has done the same,” Cox said. “I voted to fire the prior county administrator because I did not trust him to work in the best interests of the citizens of Powhatan; it is the same with Mr. Smither.”

No other comments were made before the two votes were taking, first Williams’ failed motion to ask for Smither’s resignation and then Byerly’s motion for the raise and contract changes.

In a separate interview, Williams reiterated several of the comments Cox made, pointing out issues such as an incorrect tax rate initially; late billing; problems with Keystone; the drastic increase in expected personal property taxes because of an increase in vehicle valuations; the problems with recruitment and running of the assessor’s office, and, most recently, problems with irregularities in the compensation and salary increases in the last year.

“This has been the shared experience of the board, the staff, citizens in the county; they have all observed this over the last seven or eight months,” Williams said. “The question I get asked the most is why is he still here?”

In their separate statements, McClung, Byerly and Carmack all lambasted Cox’s speech during the meeting, saying the actions of Cox and Williams represent a “witch hunt” and a “consistent and targeted effort to destroy” Smither.

“I think if they would try to work with Mr. Smither instead of undermining everything he does, we could get a lot more done. Our county simply cannot afford to hire a new county administrator every two years. We really need some stability in that position,” McClung said.

All three said the numbers Cox gave regarding salary and compensation were inaccurate, adding they had been corrected with updated numbers on July 5 but Cox chose not to use those more accurate numbers.

“So, the info Mr. Cox put out was not the revised and accurate numbers as provided to us all by HR . He used the incorrect inflated numbers that were in the June 30th email which overstates raises during specified time limits. Why would any supervisor ..... or anyone present inaccurate info intentionally,” Byerly said.

Byerly added that for Cox to imply that Smither was the first and only county administrator to give raises and regrades is not true as not every raise and reclassification was approved by the supervisors with the previous two county administrators.

“Those in the minority, as in the past two terms and including this one, has consistently fallen out of grace with (county administrators) and worked diligently to have them all terminated or pushed out. I will not participate in dragging this one down however; let’s work to build a team that will rise above the fray and work together to omit errors and mistakes,” he said.

Regarding the changes they voted on, all three said they voted to give Smither the 5% raise given to county employees this year as well as an additional 4% meant to help Powhatan’s salaries stay competitive with surrounding counties. They said they decided not to make Smither leave a home he has lived in for more than 40 years and relocate to the county because, regardless of where he lives, he is still working hard to get his job done.

All three supervisors named numerous accomplishments achieved under Smither’s leadership: the implementation of a broadband strategy; an interactive 10-year CIP operating budget model; new radio 911 system install; reviewing and addressing compression issues; introducing a new permit center to address building delays; a bank loan refinance that saved the county $910,000; the work on Company 1 Fire Station design; successful handling of CARES and ARPA funding, and successfully converting social services from an administrative to an advisory board.

They also praised the way he has ultimately shouldered the blame for some mistakes that were made by staff.

“Personally, I find Ned to be a hard worker, engaged, collaborative and innovative in his perspective. He excels in overseeing the financial aspects of the county and is continually working to put together a unified team of employees. He has been an advocate for competitive pay and rewarding top performers,” Carmack said.

Carmack added it is difficult to put into words the discord and distress that is created by the “antics” of Cox and Williams. Powhatan’s citizens are the ones that ultimately suffer as hundreds of working hours are spent “reviewing past meetings, attempting to refute false accusations and purposeful slanted misinformation,” she said.

“We will never successfully recruit and retain a county administrator and, moreover, run a successful county until we shed light onto the cabal and deception that has plagued this county for many years,” she said.