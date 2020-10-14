Powhatan Board of Supervisors divides on issue of eliminating single cuts from county code

Board comments

While single cuts might have once been used chiefly as a tool to help landowners who needed money but didn’t want to sell large swaths of land, more recently it has been used by developers as a way to not have to cut off 10 or more acres of a property in the A-10 zoning district, Carmack said.

“I believe historically there has been a basis of that where the farmer didn’t do well on soybeans and he needed to cut 2 acres off. But as of more recently, it has been a tool used by local builders. If we are going to do that, let’s just have the honest discussion of how we want the development to happen,” she said.

Powhatan has 136,200 acres in the A-10 zoning district with the average lot size being 17.85 acres, Carmack said. Of those, staff has no idea how many of these are parent tracts that would be eligible for single cuts because doing a title search on all of those properties would be too time consuming.

With that huge unknown on the horizon and the board and staff trying to better control how the county grows, leaving the door open for so many smaller, nonconforming developments to pop up all over would be, as one staff member has poitned out in the past, “death by 1,000 cuts,” she said.