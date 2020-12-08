Powhatan Board of Supervisors gets look at parks and rec possibilities

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors last week got a glimpse into the issue of parks and recreation and how it might develop in the future ahead of the start of discussions about a 10-year capital improvement plan.

During the board’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, supervisors heard a presentation on the final draft of the Powhatan Parks and Recreation Master Plan that was completed in April 2020 by PROS Consulting. The presentation focused on the areas of upkeep and expansion the county may consider making a priority for the next 10 years in the department.

Ramona Carter, director of public works, and Chris Shust, chairman of the parks and recreation advisory committee, gave the presentation, which detailed the results of a survey administered in May 2019. In total, the county received 540 completed surveys representing 2,071 county residents.

The draft plan recommends spending that falls into three categories:

* The sustainable projects repair existing facilities and include ADA improvements, athletic field lighting improvements, irrigation improvements, furniture fixture equipment improvements, and trail renovation in Fighting Creek Park. This category accounts for $2.15 million over a 10-year period.