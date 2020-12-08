Powhatan Board of Supervisors gets look at parks and rec possibilities

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors last week got a glimpse into the issue of parks and recreation and how it might develop in the future ahead of the start of discussions about a 10-year capital improvement plan.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, supervisors heard a presentation on the final draft of the Powhatan Parks and Recreation Master Plan that was completed in April 2020 by PROS Consulting. The presentation focused on the areas of upkeep and expansion the county may consider making a priority for the next 10 years in the department.
Ramona Carter, director of public works, and Chris Shust, chairman of the parks and recreation advisory committee, gave the presentation, which detailed the results of a survey administered in May 2019. In total, the county received 540 completed surveys representing 2,071 county residents.
The draft plan recommends spending that falls into three categories:
* The sustainable projects repair existing facilities and include ADA improvements, athletic field lighting improvements, irrigation improvements, furniture fixture equipment improvements, and trail renovation in Fighting Creek Park. This category accounts for $2.15 million over a 10-year period.
* Expanded service projects include additions to Fighting Creek Park such as shade over spectator areas, an additional set of batting cages, an archery range expansion, and restrooms by the playground. It would also include restrooms and concession stand improvements at the Admin Complex, restroom improvement and expansion at the Village Complex, and adding a dog park and restroom near the animal shelter. The total price tag for these items is $1.55 million.
* The visionary projects include a multi-purpose field expansion and a baseball field expansion at Fighting Creek Park, a trail master plan, and a master plan for the facilities at the Pocahontas Landmark Center. The total for these projects is almost $6 million.
County administrator Ned Smither said he wanted the board to have the information ahead of their Dec. 10 workshop, when the 10-year CIP will be discussed.
Board members had questions about the cost of a few of the projects, especially restrooms, which tend to be very pricey.
Bill Cox, who represents District 4, questioned why trails, which ranked of high importance in survey results, did not have more funding earmarked for them. When approving the CIP, he said the county needs to be careful about aligning its dollars to what the citizens have said they want. Smither said this has already been a discussion point among staff.