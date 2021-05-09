Powhatan Board of Supervisors holds public hearing on budget

Byerly said he supports and appreciates teachers, but his issues boil down to making sure the school system is being transparent about where it is spending taxpayer dollars and what it is teaching youth.

“I think that we need to have a dialogue and we need to understand what we are paying for. … The people of this county deserve to know that, and the reflections of the values of the people in this county should go through our school system and school board,” he said. “I do want to know what to do with the funding for the school system. I don’t know the answer, but I know it is a whole lot more this year and there (are) less students going to Powhatan County Public Schools.”

Byerly followed these statements up by bringing up the American Rescue Plan funds that the school division will receive. He raised the issue of conditions that might be put on how some of those funds will be earmarked and also questioned whether the one-time funds the school may receive could be used to offset the county’s transfer to the schools.