Powhatan Board of Supervisors holds public hearing on budget

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors held its public hearing on the fiscal year (FY) 2022 operating budget last week, but it was not only a meeting about numbers.
The public hearing was held during the board’s meeting on Monday, May 3 in anticipation of the final vote, which is expected to take place during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
Up for discussion was the FY 2022 operating budget, which the board advertised at $100,170,484 without transfers. The proposed budget represents an increase of 16.5% from the FY 2021 adopted operating budget, which the board took a very conservative approach with when they adopted it in June 2020 before anyone knew how the pandemic might impact November 2020 tax collection rates.
The bulk of the $14.2 million increase in the proposed budget over the FY 2021 budget comes from $9.1 million in capital projects. The county did not originally budget any capital projects at the start of the current fiscal year.
But during the meeting, two main topics got the spotlight, and it wasn’t always about the numbers. The two most discussed issues related to requests for additional library staff members and a few matters that could result in the board of supervisors reducing the county’s transfer to the school division.
Library request
Five of the seven people who spoke during the public hearing asked the supervisors to consider granting Powhatan County Public Library the additional staff it requested to fill its needs, citing how important the library is to the community.
The current proposed budget includes 15 full time equivalent (FTE) positions spread over a variety of departments. However, none of them are in the library, which requested three positions totaling $93,765 in the FY 2022 budget. Some of the speakers pointed out that the library currently has 6.75 FTEs. This is below the staffing level recommended by the Library of Virginia based on the county’s population, which would be 8.75 FTEs.
For the additional 2 FTEs, the library requested a paraprofessional senior clerk (1 FTE); a professional, certified youth service librarian (.5 FTE), and paraprofessionals for the library substitute pool totaling (.5 FTE).
The speakers talked about the importance of the library in many ways: as a showpiece for the county, as a resource for digital and physical reading materials, as a place to meet and study, as a place to use the internet or the Wi-Fi, as a meeting place once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, as a place to encourage and build on literacy skills, and much more.
County administrator Ned Smither said the speakers made good points. He said it was a tough year for requesting new positions because the county was already looking at adding so many in other departments. He said there is a case to be made that an investment in the library is due in FY 2022 or FY 2023.
Bill Cox, who represents District 4, acknowledged that he was one of the first to ask Smither to bring down the number of new hire requests but said he personally wanted to ask that they reconsider funding the library positions. He pointed out that the library was seeing a decrease in its budget while the overall budget would be increasing dramatically.
School budget
The school division’s budget was also spotlighted in a few ways, all of which could mean potential reductions in the amount of money the board approves for the schools.
Smither had previously provided the supervisors a document that broke down the school board budget’s so they could see some of the key line items that had been changed or discussed recently. One of those line items was $127,000 that the school board proposed to use to address salary compression and targeted raises.
During last week’s meeting, Cox pointed to the compression line item and said he didn’t think the county should fund it. He argued the school board has enough money in its existing budget to cover that cost without additional funds.
Mike Byerly, District 3, said he couldn’t say with certainty where he was on the final budget figures because he was still waiting for information he requested from the school division regarding curriculum and contracts with outside resources tied to social issues. Bylerly spoke for the better part of 30 minutes, bringing up several topics regarding school funding.
He referenced a concern that has been shared by a group of Powhatan parents recently about the school division’s efforts in the area of social emotional learning. In particular, the question has been raised whether critical race theory or similar ideas are being taught in schools. The supervisor talked critically at length about a PowerPoint presentation prepared by two Powhatan High School teachers addressing short and long-term strategies to provide racial justice in secondary schools.
He covered a wide variety of topics within that presentation, such as saying results from a student survey that showed much higher numbers of respondents did not perceive racism or bullying to be problems means that they aren’t problems or questioning suggestions the presenters made regarding increasing diversity among staff.
He also brought up an elective African American History Course the high school is currently developing, specifically questioning some of the state-approved resources that were provided to help develop the class curriculum. The New York Time’s 1619 Project being one of the allowed resources is a big issue for many. An update on the development of this class is already scheduled to be an agenda item during the school board’s meeting at 7 p.m. on May 11.
Byerly also took issue with partnerships the school division has made with outside organizations, the ideologies behind those groups, and whether they match the values of Powhatan.
Byerly said he supports and appreciates teachers, but his issues boil down to making sure the school system is being transparent about where it is spending taxpayer dollars and what it is teaching youth.
“I think that we need to have a dialogue and we need to understand what we are paying for. … The people of this county deserve to know that, and the reflections of the values of the people in this county should go through our school system and school board,” he said. “I do want to know what to do with the funding for the school system. I don’t know the answer, but I know it is a whole lot more this year and there (are) less students going to Powhatan County Public Schools.”
Byerly followed these statements up by bringing up the American Rescue Plan funds that the school division will receive. He raised the issue of conditions that might be put on how some of those funds will be earmarked and also questioned whether the one-time funds the school may receive could be used to offset the county’s transfer to the schools.
In a separate interview, Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance and business operations, said he will not know more specifics about how the funds can be used until informational webinars are held on May 13 and 14. However, he said the funds cannot be used to supplant normal operational costs; they must be used on COVID-related extra expenses.