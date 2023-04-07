POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors has charged county staff to cut spending as much as possible in the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget with the aim of working toward a 69-cent real estate tax rate this year.

After a few weeks of gathering information from the various sectors of county government to hear their requests, the supervisors had a focused discussion during their March 28 budget workshop about what they wanted to prioritize. While the discussion focused initially on looking at individual expenditures highlighted by supervisors and debating their necessity, the board later drilled down to what their goal was – determining what rate they wanted and making changes where needed to get there.

In the end, they set the desired outcome at 69 cents per $100 of assessed value, giving county administrator Bret Schardein the direction to try to cut the budget enough to make it possible. However, a few board members also charged him with being forthright enough to let them know if they were cutting too close to the bone and might need to keep the tax rate slightly higher.

Many property owners were left reeling earlier this year by reassessment notices that saw increases in the tens of thousands of dollars. Because of the increased assessments, the county’s effective tax rate – the tax rate Powhatan County needs to create the same amount of revenue as the previous year – would be 67 cents per $100 of assessed value for 2023.

The proposed county administrator budget initially only suggested lowering the tax rate by two cents from the 2022 rate of 77 cents. One cent on the real estate tax rate in this budget is about $560,000.

County staff had already made significant cuts from the proposed budget ahead of last week’s meeting to show the board what it would take to get to a 73-cent rate. To get to 69 cents, staff would have to eliminate another roughly $2.24 million in spending in the budget to balance it.

If adopted, 69 cents would be significantly less than where the board started, but it would still represent a tax increase since it is two cents above the effective real estate tax rate.

Starting at 73 cents

In answer to the board’s request to reduce the proposed tax rate from 75 cents to 73 cents, Schardein’s presentation focused on two scenarios at that rate with one major difference. The first scenario did not include personal property tax relief totaling $1 million for vehicles valued below $4,500.

In this scenario, staff made same changes on the revenue side by budgeting for $800,000 in delinquent taxes, which was historically in the budget but was not included last year; as well as removing Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) funds of $120,324 for a transportation manager and reducing the use of fund balance by $1.7 million, Schardein explained.

On the expenditures side, they reduced the school transfer by $500,000; reduce the capital improvement program (CIP) by $215,000 by pushing out some of the IT fiber projects; removed several proposed new positions/changes/promotions for a total savings of $593,734; reduced the utilities transfer by $107,964; and made other reductions by $25,699.

In the second scenario, which took out the $1 million in revenue to account for the personal property tax relief, the reduction of fund balance use dropped to $1,066,137, meaning more of the fund balance would be used to fund line items. Staff only made one cut here – $350,000 from the CIP by spreading a $700,000 fiber network extension project over two years.

Both of these scenarios included the schools receiving $500,000 less from the county and did not account for the $998,292 the schools requested in addition to bring school employees equal to county employees in their health insurance rates. Schardein pointed out they are still waiting on the General Assembly to pass its budget, which is a big unknown in the school division’s budget.

Because the board of supervisors initially expressed interested in funding the $998,292 to make it so school and county employees receive the same contributions toward health insurance, Schardein also gave them a few options on how that could happen. The options were: 73 cents with personal property relief, replace relief for additional $1 million local transfer; 75 cents with personal property relief, add $1 million to school transfer; no change in presented local transfer — school board decides how to fund transfer; or defer or partial adoption of school transfer until state adopts budget and then determine full transfer.

Finding direction

After Schardein’s presentation, the board members were looking at specific line items, both shown among the cuts and not, and jumping back and forth in their discussions without a stated end goal. They spent a good bit of time discussing several positions, including a grant writer, a full-time domestic violence coordinator and an economic development position, trying to weigh the potential benefits they would bring – both tangible such as finding additional grants to increase revenue and intangible such as better relationships with business owners – against their cost in this fiscal year.

Chair Mike Byerly, who represents District 3, pointed out balancing a budget isn’t just about cuts – it can also come from increasing revenue, and a position like a grant writer has the possibility of being a new revenue stream.

District 4’s Bill Cox pointed out community members at recent meetings had asked for a revenue neutral tax rate of 67, which he said “is not going to work. We’ve got to have funds to run this county. The question is how much of a contribution are we going to ask the citizens to make.” But he also said he wasn’t ready to support a 73-cent tax rate. Regarding the positions they were discussing, he added “there are no bad ideas; there are just financial realities.”

Discussion next turned to the $1 million in personal property tax relief for vehicles valued below $4,500, which Karin Carmack, District 5, argued wasn’t necessarily going to help the people they wanted to help, as shown by a few of them stating they had one or more vehicles that qualified.

They didn’t take a vote, but they generally agreed that $1 million of relief would be better served as almost another two cents off the tax rate, which Cox pointed out would “match the relief where the hurt is.”

The board also started a discussion of the CIP, which hadn’t seen many cuts. Much of the proposed FY 2024 Capital Improvement Program, which was initially proposed at $12.23 million, would be funded using one-time dollars. Staff cautioned it is not a good idea to fund recurring costs – such as salary increases, new positions, operational expenses – with one-time dollars.

The discussion encompassed how much the county currently has in its capital maintenance reserve, capital projects fund and fund balance; what funds are committed to certain projects or might be available; and what amount of the CIP is proposed using recurring funds that could be redirected, allowing for meaningful cuts in the CIP that could help the goal of decreasing the real estate tax rate. Staff was tasked with getting those numbers and bringing them to the board.

The conversation shifted about 70 minutes into the meeting when Carmack pointed out it would be more helpful if the board decided where it wanted its tax rate and then work toward that goal.

District 2’s Steve McClung immediately responded he wanted to be at 69 cents. After a little more discussion, he made a motion to that effect. He later amended the motion as the board decided at Carmack’s suggestion to let Schardein and his staff handle the heavy lifting of deciding what cuts could be made to get them to their desired rate.

“You work off of where you want to go. But at the same time, you want to make sure you are fully informed about what that means,” said David Williams, District 1, on why it was better to get the information first and then set the tax rate.

The supervisors charged Schardein to work toward 69 cents but also to let them know when it would mean cutting too much.