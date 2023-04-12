POWHATAN – One penny – one worth about $560,000 – was central to a lengthy debate last week about where the county’s fiscal situation is going both in the short term and long term.

In the end, the penny in question – a penny on Powhatan County’s real estate tax rate – was decided when the board of supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of adopting the calendar year 2023 Real Estate Tax Rate at 69 cents at its April 3 meeting.

David Williams, who represents District 1, didn’t support the vote because he said he did not have enough information about where cuts were going to be made to make sure it was financially possible.

That was because staff had come to the meeting with a proposal of how to get the tax rate to 70 cents. When Steve McClung, District 2, made a motion to adopt the tax rate at 69 cents, which he also did during a March 28 budget workshop, he didn’t propose a plan of how to make up that extra $560,000 in the budget. Nor did the lengthy discussion between board members about where the money could be found in the county’s coffers to make it work yield a definite path to find the extra penny.

That work will be the focus of county staff in the coming weeks and up for debate again ahead of a special meeting on May 1, the date the board is scheduled to adopt its fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget and capital improvement program (CIP).

The board agreed to advertise in this week’s issue of the Powhatan Today an FY2024 budget net of transfers of $116,133,435, which is an increase of $6.22 million (5.7%) over the FY2023 adopted budget. Within that budget is the county transfer to the schools of $28,058,736, which is an increase of 2,032,129 from the FY2023 adopted budget.

Schardein pointed out during the presentation that the 5.7% increase has dropped from an 8.8% increase in the first draft of the budget.

“That is lower than the rate of inflation and significantly lower than increases that many others in the region as well as some other similarly sized and peer located localities – significantly lower than most of the other rural localities in our region and what they are looking at,” he said.

The board also unanimously adopted its calendar year 2023 personal property tax rates, which include personal property, business personal property and machinery and tools taxes at $3.60 and personal property rates for disabled veterans, volunteer fire and rescue personnel and handicapped modified vehicles at $0.0001.

Going into the April 3 meeting, county staff had been tasked with finding the money or cuts in the FY2024 budget to get the board down to the desired 69 cents. The board and staff have been steadily working the proposed tax rate down from an initial proposed high of 75 cents.

Huge jumps in 2023 real estate assessments mean the county’s effective tax rate – the tax rate Powhatan County needs to create the same amount of revenue as the previous year – would be 67 cents per $100 of assessed value for 2023. That means 69 cents, while significantly lower than the 2022 rate of 77 cents, still represents a tax increase since it is two cents above the effective real estate tax rate.

The board briefly talked about whether they had to make the decision that night, but commissioner of the revenue Jamie Timberlake and treasurer Becky Nunnally agreed the real estate tax rate had to be adopted that night for them to get the June tax bills out on time.

Working the rate down

The board charged county administrator Bret Schardein and his staff on March 28 with coming back with a proposal that supported 69 cents, although Williams and Bill Cox, District 4, cautioned him to tell the supervisors if he thought that rate would be cutting too close to the bone.

Schardein did exactly that, giving a presentation that recommended a 70 cent rate, which is a decrease of 9.1% in the rate compared to last year’s 77 cents. His presentation focused not only on immediate spending in FY2024 but how the decision to draw on the county’s unassigned fund balance to meet needs could eventually deplete the total fund balance more quickly, although he recognized there are still too many unknown variables.

Schardein laid out the changes made to achieve that proposed rate, including what staff had worked to preserve. The budget at 70 cents still included a 7% raise for county and school employee and maintains investment in an ongoing compensation and classification study being done on county positions, both items directed at helping the county staff competitive in the region in attracting and retaining employees, he said. The raise was later discussed as a variable because the General Assembly has not yet passed the state’s budget, in which both 5% and 7% raises are still options.

At the direction of the board, staff identified $1.308 million worth of CIP projects that were originally funded for FY2024 using recurring dollars instead of one-time funds. Those projects were not eliminated but will now be paid for using bond savings and other savings, freeing up the $1.308 million in recurring funds to realize savings on the tax rate.

“We took those that were not allocated to ongoing or approved projects and applied them to the CIP projects you see here,” Schardein said, showing the board a list of six projects. “So we were able to take about $1.3 million of recurring revenue that otherwise was going to be applied to these projects and instead take that funding and use that to further lower the tax rate.”

To get the proposed budget to 73 cents, staff had already recommended eliminating several new positions/promotions, reducing the school transfer by $500,000, reducing the CIP by $565,000 and other changes.

Not low enough

Within a few minutes of hearing Schardein’s presentation and a public hearing in which one citizen, Stephen Barham, spoke asking for a revenue neutral rate of 67 cents, McClung made his motion to set the tax rate at 69 cents.

The conversation that followed didn’t see anyone staunchly defending the rate to stay at 70 cents as staff recommended, but Williams and Cox were insistent that they wanted to know where an additional roughly $560,000 was going to come from to make up that difference.

McClung’s response was that the county could find the money. Carmack, who had seconded his motion, agreed there were ways to “whittle this down a little bit.” She mentioned $5.6 million in excess of fund balance currently, a large amount in the capital projects fund, and several bond funds with unused amounts that could be used.

In response to that proposal, Williams questioned finance director Charla Schubert about some of the funds Carmack mentioned, all of which he argued are one-time dollars. The questions were all directed to show the county has previously adopted a practice of not using one-time monies for recurring operating costs because come budget time next year, the board would have to find the money again to pay for ongoing expenditures.

He also questioned recurring dollars being used in the CIP in the first place, pointing out it started happening while Ned Smither was county administrator and Schubert concurred.

Cox supported the argument against using capital reserve fund for recurring needs, which he said is in the board’s policies. He said he didn’t have a problem with 69 or 70 cents, but the board needed to acknowledge that choosing the lower rate comes with choices the supervisors need to make about where to make reductions.

“Having spent the amount of time just to say, ‘there is money there, don’t worry about it,’ doesn’t make much sense to me. I would like to know the choices that we are going to have to make to get there. I don’t really care about 69 cents or 70 cents; it is the choices that we have to make about what we have to fund,” he said.

Chair Mike Byerly, District 3, agreed the policy on not using one-time funds for recurring costs makes sense but if the board wants to help taxpayers who are dealing with incredibly high reassessments the supervisors need to try to make it happen, he said. He added he does believe there is money to be found to address the issue, pointing to an email from Schardein the supervisors received saying “if the board wishes to go with a 69 cent rate, we can get there.”

“At this time with the reassessments that we have, I am not looking for a cushion. I am looking to help the taxpayers of Powhatan County out and that is what I am going to do,” he said.

Schardein said if the board passed the rate at 69 cents, staff would look for all the recurring funds they could find and then look to the capital maintenance reserve funds, which means either funding capital needs differently next year or having an offset of recurring funds next year.