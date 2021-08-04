Powhatan Board of Supervisors split in denying medical freedom resolution

After Byerly finished reading the resolution and stated his intention of supporting it, Berry was the first to voice opposition. He said that he believes in supporting the U.S. Constitution and the Virginia Constitution and supports medical choice. However, he said the resolution appears to charge the supervisors with determining what is constitutional, “and that is not a job, in my belief, that we should be involved with. That is a piece for the court to decide.”

Cox tried to ask Byerly some pointed questions about the origin of the resolution and the need for the resolution, to which Byerly declined to comment, saying only he stood by what the resolution says.

Cox then argued that those who do not want to have a vaccine or to have their children vaccinated have the right to seek a religious exemption already.

“This is a resolution in search of a problem and it doesn’t answer the problem,” he said.

Williams spoke at length about the resolution, saying he wanted to understand the document before he voted on it. He said he was afraid residents who heard the board passed this resolution would be confused about what it actually does. He said he already took an oath not to carry forward any unconstitutional order or support any unconstitutional law.