Powhatan Board of Supervisors split in denying medical freedom resolution

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors was split and the community outspoken about a symbolic medical freedom resolution that failed to pass at a recent meeting.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, July 26, the First Amendment and Medical Freedom Resolution caused tension among supervisors and community members and ultimately failed to pass in a 3-2 vote.
David Williams, who represents District 1; Tom Berry, District 2, and Bill Cox, District 4, voted against passing the resolution. Chairwoman Karin Carmack, District 5, and Mike Byerly, District 3, voted for it.
Byerly introduced the resolution, which is primarily symbolic in nature in its intent but stated the board’s support of the right of people to refuse to receive a vaccination on the grounds of religious liberty should it ever be mandated.
“I believe wholeheartedly that you have the right to decline the vaccination should it ever be mandated. It is not mandated right now, but I will tell you something else, I don’t change the oil in my truck after the motor blows up either,” Byerly said.
The resolution seemed to be widely supported by those in attendance. Of the 18 people who spoke in the first public comment period, 15 spoke directly in support of the resolution, many praising Byerly for presenting it and promising other board members there would be consequences if they didn’t pass it.
It was a passionate issue for many, with several vocal outbursts among audience members during the board discussion, and, when the only two people who spoke against the resolution or Byerly’s recent involvement in the critical race theory issue left before the meeting was over, there were jeers from some audience members.
At the heart of the debate the board members had was the intent of the resolution. Byerly stressed it was a resolution and not a law or ordinance, and Carmack echoed that sentiment, saying “all it is is affirming our commitment to the First Amendment and medical freedom.”
But the very symbolic nature of the resolution and what it was or wasn’t purporting to do was itself a bone of contention for the other three supervisors. They repeatedly questioned what action the resolution was calling for or committing the board to do. And if it wasn’t doing anything, they argued, what is the point of it?
The resolution
The resolution starts by quoting the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment and the U.S. Constitution Article 1, Sections 1 and 16.
The local angle began with the statements that Powhatan residents “wish to maintain a state of religious liberty, especially as it pertains to an individual’s acceptance of medical treatment” and stating the board of supervisors’ “deep commitment to the freedoms enumerated in the Bill of Rights; including the rights of all citizens of Powhatan County to engage in commerce for the financial support of themselves and their families.”
The resolution expresses the board’s opposition to any order or law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens. It also specifically voices concern about “the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Powhatan County to express their religious liberty as it pertains to vaccination preference.”
All of these statements lead up to a list of six clauses that express the board’s intent to uphold the First Amendment and other clearly established rights; not to allow funds to be used to restrict the First Amendment and those clearly established rights, and asks the sheriff not to enforce an unconstitutional order. It declares the board’s intent to oppose “any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to preserve the right to decline medical products based on religious beliefs using such legal means as may be expedient.”
It commits to saying no “Powhatan County employees, government funds, resources, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or offices may be used for the purpose of enforcing laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the Bill of Rights and other clearly established rights of the People.” It also says that county employees may not assist in or promote the enforcement of Executive Orders that limit those established rights.
Board comments
After Byerly finished reading the resolution and stated his intention of supporting it, Berry was the first to voice opposition. He said that he believes in supporting the U.S. Constitution and the Virginia Constitution and supports medical choice. However, he said the resolution appears to charge the supervisors with determining what is constitutional, “and that is not a job, in my belief, that we should be involved with. That is a piece for the court to decide.”
Cox tried to ask Byerly some pointed questions about the origin of the resolution and the need for the resolution, to which Byerly declined to comment, saying only he stood by what the resolution says.
Cox then argued that those who do not want to have a vaccine or to have their children vaccinated have the right to seek a religious exemption already.
“This is a resolution in search of a problem and it doesn’t answer the problem,” he said.
Williams spoke at length about the resolution, saying he wanted to understand the document before he voted on it. He said he was afraid residents who heard the board passed this resolution would be confused about what it actually does. He said he already took an oath not to carry forward any unconstitutional order or support any unconstitutional law.
He questioned the meaning of the clauses and if they are “weaponizing employees.” He also questioned how effective the county can be in resolving the actual problems people are facing with a resolution like this.
He said he shared the residents’ concerns and added that if this resolution is just a gesture, he would rather do something substantive.
“I would like to do something that will make a difference and will give some people some real confidence that we have a real plan in place where we want to do something to counteract what is going on today,” he said.
The board began arguing about what actions are called for in the resolution and finally asked Tom Lacheney, county attorney, to weigh in on the legalities.
Lacheney said it is an “aspirational state of support for the rights of the citizens of Powhatan.” He said all of the statements of intent are describing supporting things that are actions already required by law.
The board argued for a few more minutes before Byerly’s motion to pass the resolution was voted on and failed 3-2 against.
Community support
The community support for the resolution was obvious but not unanimous.
The two people who didn’t speak in support of the resolution directed more of their comments at Byerly’s intentions than the resolution itself. Rebecca Courtright called the resolution a “nonsensical medical freedom proclamation that directs Powhatan employees, including law enforcement, to not uphold laws regarding vaccines – laws that don’t even exist.” She called Byerly’s recent rhetoric inflammatory and divisive. Bob Kelly focused his comments on supporting educators, referring to the recent outcry about critical race theory, and criticized Byerly specifically but not the medical freedom resolution.
After they spoke, the 15 people that followed talked passionately about preserving their right to medical freedom.
Terri Stratton talked about the loss of rights when people allow them to be infringed on little by little over time. She pointed to examples during the pandemic where people were not allowed to do things such as visit family members, operate a business, go to work, attend school, or not have an elective surgery, all leading up to vaccines being pushed on people.
“It’s just about time we all stood up and said no more and never again. Our government has been over stepping and over reaching for too long, and too many have just so willingly handed over their freedoms and God-given rights and accepted it, all over a virus with a 99.X% survival rate, depending on your age, with therapeutics that cure it,” she said.
Jaqueline Anderson talked about Powhatan residents believing in individual freedom and personal responsibility. She said they want to make their medical decisions after careful consultation with medical providers, not having them dictated by political appointees.
Joe Ordia said this is the “fundamental civil rights issue of our generation” and that passing the resolution would be a large victory for civil rights in Powhatan. He argued that those who choose to exercise their religious liberty in their vaccination preference should not have their civil rights violated. While he acknowledged the resolution is purely symbolic, he said the board’s vote would send a message to Powhatan residents that “your government is listening to you.”
Other people urging the supervisors to pass the resolution talked about: fears about the overstep of a door-to-door outreach trying to get people to be vaccinated; preserving the right to determine what is in our own medical best interest; being afraid elected officials are not acting in citizens’ best interests; wanting the supervisors to represent the conservative religious voters; thanking Byerly for his efforts, and pointing out the COVID-19 vaccinations that are currently available are still not FDA approved.