Powhatan Board sees rocky start to comp plan review but settles in for discussion

However, Cox said large portions of the first seven chapters were problematic and needed to be rewritten. But while Cox said he was ready to “tear it apart,” board chair Karin Carmack, District 5, disagreed and said she was not sure the rest of the board felt the need to go through and discuss the document line by line.

“I think you are being a little dramatic. I think we can get through it without rewriting the whole thing,” she said initially.

At the center of this initial disagreement is the role the supervisors see the comprehensive plan playing in county planning and decision making. They even got in a heated debate over what to call it, with most fine to describe it as a “guide” that they use to make their decisions and Cox arguing it is a plan and a vision for how they want the county to grow and people only call it a guide when they don’t want to follow it.

However, once the board began going through the document and addressing problems that different supervisors had with terminology, content, language, or how issues were addressed, the workshop ran much more smoothly. The board members covered a wide variety of topics, some of which they agreed on and some of which didn’t. Some of the topics they addressed included: