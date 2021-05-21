Powhatan boards make several final budget decisions

POWHATAN – Powhatan County’s top elected officials made several decisions regarding the current and upcoming fiscal year operating budgets over two days of meetings held last week.
The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors adopted its $100.2 million dollar budget with two new changes during its meeting on Monday, May 10. The budget was passed in a 4-1 vote with only Mike Byerly, who represents District 3, voting against it.
The board followed that decision with two back-to-back unanimous votes with little discussion. They voted to fix the calendar year 2022 real estate rate at 79 cents, which will apply to the tax bills due on June 5 and Nov. 5, 2022.
They also voted 5-0 to approve a formal policy for the Powhatan County Revenue Stabilization Reserve, which was established last year. It establishes how much they want to keep in the fund and the purposes for which money can be withdrawn.
During its meeting on Tuesday, May 11, the Powhatan County School Board also had to make a few key financial decisions that passed unanimously.
The school board approved the teacher salary scale for the fiscal year (FY) 2022, which included additional increases to some of the teachers to address compression issues. The members approved a flat rate bonus option for full-time and part-time employees for the current fiscal year.
While the school board didn’t vote on it, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, informed the members that staff has the task ahead of adjusting its budget because of two reductions in the county transfer.
County budget
During the board of supervisors’ last meeting on May 3, two suggestions were offered that led to changes being made before the FY 2022 operating budget was adopted last week.
During the public hearing on May 3, several speakers asked the board to consider increasing the number of positions for the Powhatan County Public Library, which they said was understaffed.
On May 10, county administrator Ned Smither recommended the board meet part of the library’s request. He suggested hiring a part-time certified youth service librarian and increasing the hours available for paraprofessionals for the library substitute pool. The combination of the positions added $34,084 to the budget.
Bill Cox, District 4, recommended a reduction in the county transfer to the school division in the amount of $127,000. The figure was given by the school board earlier this year as the number it would take to address some of the key salary compression issues among teachers. Cox argued that the school division had sufficient funds in its current budget to cover those compressions adjustment costs and did not receive any pushback before the budget was adopted with those two changes.
The library addition and school reduction combined for a net decrease in use of the county’s fund balance of $92,916 over what was originally advertised.
During a budget update to the school board the next night, Jones said he was surprised by the board’s action the previous evening but grateful for the support they did receive. He said staff will now look at the budget to see where it can make the reduction for the new $127,000 reduction as well as the $102,800 less the division will receive in the county transfer after the county decided to split the difference on the impact of an increase in state funds.
After all of the public comments on May 10 (see story on 1A), Byerly did spend more time talking about the school division’s budget. He recommended the county explore taking over the transportation department, talked about some of the figures he received from Jones regarding how the division spends its curriculum dollars, and tried to veer back into the issues of what the schools might be teaching before chairwoman Karin Carmack, District 5, asked him to stick to the budget.
Byerly finished by talking about the American Rescue Plan and not wanting the school division to accept the money it may be offered (roughly $2 million) if it comes with strings attached.
The only other comments on the budget came from David Williams, District 1, who talked about the unanimity the board had reached in previous meetings regarding setting the tax rate at 79 cents and how the county departments and school division would be funded. The only adjustments brought up at the May 3 meeting were for the library positions and school reduction, and he balked at any other changes being suggested last minute.
Williams pointed out that Powhatan citizens many years ago made the decision to have an elected school board so they could hold them directly accountable. Any questions regarding the school division’s spending should have come up during the last joint meeting so there could be an actual discussion instead of one-way conversations, he said.
School board decisions
The school board had previously discussed the proposed teacher salary scale for FY 2022, which included both a 5% raise for all employee plus targeted raises. However, at a previous meeting, the members asked the staff to review the scales again because teachers in steps 22 to 27 (based on years of experience) to further address compression concerns.
Jones said the additional cost to increase these salary steps was offset by the division’s decision to end its memberships with two organizations staff no longer felt were relevant.
Chairwoman Kim Hymel, District 5, thanked Jones and staff members for continuing to work on the scale at the board’s request. She said she wants the board to really take a hard look at the issue of compression and how to fully address it as soon as possible.
Rick Cole, District 1, agreed but said he still wanted to celebrate that the school board had approved “historically the biggest raise we have given.”
The school board was also asked to made a decision regarding providing a bonus to employees that worked above and beyond their normal work requirements as a result of COVID-19. Jones presented the members with two options – one based on a 2% bonus with a minimum and maximum and the other using flat rates for full-time and part-time employees.
Jones said staff recommended the 2% option, which would have cost $579,720 with FICA. However, the school board ultimately chose the second option, which at a cost of $578,780 would give eligible full-time employees an $850 bonus and part-time employees a $400 bonus.
The board members argued that all of the staff members showed up to do the extra work and should share equally (depending on their work hours) in this one-time bonus.
