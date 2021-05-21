Powhatan boards make several final budget decisions

The library addition and school reduction combined for a net decrease in use of the county’s fund balance of $92,916 over what was originally advertised.

During a budget update to the school board the next night, Jones said he was surprised by the board’s action the previous evening but grateful for the support they did receive. He said staff will now look at the budget to see where it can make the reduction for the new $127,000 reduction as well as the $102,800 less the division will receive in the county transfer after the county decided to split the difference on the impact of an increase in state funds.

After all of the public comments on May 10 (see story on 1A), Byerly did spend more time talking about the school division’s budget. He recommended the county explore taking over the transportation department, talked about some of the figures he received from Jones regarding how the division spends its curriculum dollars, and tried to veer back into the issues of what the schools might be teaching before chairwoman Karin Carmack, District 5, asked him to stick to the budget.

Byerly finished by talking about the American Rescue Plan and not wanting the school division to accept the money it may be offered (roughly $2 million) if it comes with strings attached.