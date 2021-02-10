Powhatan boys basketball completes condensed 2020-21 season

In Powhatan’s Feb. 3 meeting with Midlothian, Marable said some of the younger student-athletes on the team came in and played well in their spot minutes to keep the game competitive against Midlothian. Powhatan trailed 39-34 going into the fourth quarter, then cut the Trojans’ lead to 2 points with 4:47 left in regulation. But Midlothian was able to pull away to win 59-46.

Carroll scored 6 of his team-leading 14 points in the third quarter. Junior Matthew Hempfield netted all 12 of his points in the second half and scored 9, including a 3-pointer, in the third. Oscar Whitely and senior L.J. Alston each scored 7 points, with Whitely knocking down two 3’s.

Despite Powhatan’s 70-36 setback to James River in its final game on Feb. 5, Alston, one of the team's standouts throughout the season, was still able to shine. He poured in 10 points in the first quarter with three 3-pointers, and he led his team in the game with 16 points.

In the previous week’s setback to Monacan, Alston poured in four 3’s and tallied up 23 points.

“The one thing about L.J. is he was resilient,” Marable said. “He played hard no matter who we played against. He usually guarded the best player on the other team when we were in man-to-man, so there was a lot expected out of him, and I think he had a good year.