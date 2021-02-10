Powhatan boys basketball completes condensed 2020-21 season

No matter the win-loss record, the overall victory in this particular academic year for any winter team that’s been fortunate to play was getting to both start and complete a season on the athletic grid.
Powhatan Boys Basketball was among the programs to do just that.
Playing a district-only regular-season schedule in a Dominion District filled to the brim with talent, Powhatan ended the stretch with a record of 3-9, sweeping its two games against Clover Hill and powering past Cosby in the two teams’ second meeting, 51-46. Powhatan also played better than its record would indicate, particularly in its second games with Monacan and Midlothian.
“Our schedule was so tough this year, and I was really pleased with the competitiveness we showed and the respect we earned across the board,” said Powhatan boys basketball head coach Ryan Marable. “We’re just looking to continue that as we build the program.”
This year’s unit saw players from Powhatan’s football team – among them JaySun Carroll, Ethan Dowdy and Aaron Nash – bring their athleticism and competitiveness to the basketball court. For players like seniors Nash and Carroll, it was their first year of varsity basketball.
It was hard to tell.
Nash brought versatility, being able to mix in rebounds and assists with several points on any given night, and Carroll was a defensive force who showed he could score, too, when he poured in 14 points in Powhatan’s Feb. 3 game versus Midlothian.
“They really got better in a quick period of time and we wish…we would’ve had the full season with them, because I think, just like the year before, if we would’ve started where we ended, we’re in a really good situation,” Marable said.
Powhatan closed out its 2020-21 season with three games against Monacan on Jan. 29, Midlothian on Feb. 3 and James River on Feb. 5. Against Monacan, Powhatan was trailing 61-58 with only 1:37 remaining and was in a position to tighten the lead to a 1-point game at the free-throw line, but missed the front-end shot of a 1-and-1 call.
Later in the stretch, the team took two more shots that Marable said were good shots from good players, but they just didn’t fall. Monacan was able to pull away from the line and win 68-61.
Marable noted that Monacan, instead of settling for trading shots and possessions with Powhatan, held the ball through the last 3 minutes to try and shorten the game so that Powhatan’s offense had less time and chances to score. To Marable, that showed him and his team how much respect Powhatan had gained from a strong program like Monacan, which was among the few teams to qualify for the Class 4, Region B tournament this year.
“That was pretty cool to earn that respect,” Marable said, “and be in it to the very end.”
After that game, Marable said they kind of knew at that point that they weren’t going to make the playoffs just the way that the postseason worked out this year. He said they would’ve been the fourth or fifth seed, but Class 4, Region B this season only took two teams from the North sub-region and two teams from the South.
In Powhatan’s Feb. 3 meeting with Midlothian, Marable said some of the younger student-athletes on the team came in and played well in their spot minutes to keep the game competitive against Midlothian. Powhatan trailed 39-34 going into the fourth quarter, then cut the Trojans’ lead to 2 points with 4:47 left in regulation. But Midlothian was able to pull away to win 59-46.
Carroll scored 6 of his team-leading 14 points in the third quarter. Junior Matthew Hempfield netted all 12 of his points in the second half and scored 9, including a 3-pointer, in the third. Oscar Whitely and senior L.J. Alston each scored 7 points, with Whitely knocking down two 3’s.
Despite Powhatan’s 70-36 setback to James River in its final game on Feb. 5, Alston, one of the team's standouts throughout the season, was still able to shine. He poured in 10 points in the first quarter with three 3-pointers, and he led his team in the game with 16 points.
In the previous week’s setback to Monacan, Alston poured in four 3’s and tallied up 23 points.
“The one thing about L.J. is he was resilient,” Marable said. “He played hard no matter who we played against. He usually guarded the best player on the other team when we were in man-to-man, so there was a lot expected out of him, and I think he had a good year.
“With a lot of new guys around him, it took a while to gel a little bit, and then once it did, he started trusting the other guys, and the other guys started trusting him and then the points and the assists and everything that comes along with being competitive…it really shined a good light on his career and what he’s good at,” Marable said, “and allowed him to have a good senior year statistic-wise and I think kept us in a lot of games and helped us win some games, too.”
Powhatan will lose several starters and important players, including seniors Luke Buzzard, Scott Wyman and Brylan Rather, who was among Powhatan’s leading scorers in all three of the team’s wins this year. Rather also hit the final go-ahead shot in the unit’s season-opening 64-63 triumph over Clover Hill. He had a team-leading 19 points in Powhatan’s 51-46 win over Cosby.
The team is projected to bring back key contributor Matthew Hampfield for the 2021-22 season. Marable said Hempfield is way ahead of where he was when he first came into the program.
“He improved a lot, and it’s hard…playing the point guard position for a point guard who kind of demands a lot out of you, and I think he got used to me pushing him not just in statistical ways, but in winning ways and philosophical ways about how to make other guys around you better,” Marable said.
In the team’s last three games of the season, Hempfield scored 12 points against Monacan, 12 against Midlothian and 9 against James River. He also had 9 points and seven assists in Powhatan’s win over Cosby. Marable after that game pointed out that he knocked down two big free throws late in the stretch.
“He’s a heck of a scorer and handles the ball really well,” Marable said, adding that “he can defend with the best of them and rebound with the best of them, but we just need him to get a little bit more consistent in those regards…and I think he got better at that as the season went on.”
Marable is looking forward to Hempfield having a good spring, to getting back in the gym with him and some of the younger players who are coming back, and to building that crucial preseason chemistry after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the team’s ability to do so this year.
“The kids this year were so coachable, but they were also super realistic about what they need to do in order to compete next year,” Marable said, “and I think we’re going to have to spend a lot more time in the weight room and working on getting a little bit stronger to be able to play through a tough, physical Dominion District, which we weren’t really able to do last year because of COVID.
“Looking forward to building some muscle with those guys, getting a little stronger not only for basketball – we have a lot of multisport guys, so it’ll help them in all their sports that they’re going to play,” Marable said. “There is a direct correlation between being stronger in every sport and being more successful and better. It’ll reap benefits whether they’re lifting for basketball or lifting for another sport.”