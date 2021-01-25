Powhatan boys basketball fends off Clover Hill 69-62 for second win of season

That's when the Indians hit on a crucial 10-0 stretch to get back ahead and stay ahead.

With his team trailing the Cavaliers 37-35, Rather got the ball into the hands of Alston, who knocked down the go-ahead shot from behind the arc. Rather stayed hot, nabbing a steal on Clover Hill's next possession and taking it to the house for a one-handed dunk.

"Whenever Brylan is super active, he's really, really good," Marable said. "When he's super active and he's in the passing lanes and all the other guys around him are active, it gives him opportunities to use his length and his athleticism, and he was able to do that."

During that run, Rather also got two rebounds and one assist.

Alston's 3-pointer to follow-up Rather's dunk led to a timeout, and Hempfield capped Powhatan's 10-0 run with a putback.

Senior Aaron Nash netted six of his eight points in the fourth quarter alone, and he delivered a team-first play in the closing stage of the final stanza. With his team ahead 65-58, he fielded a long pass on the breakaway from senior teammate JaySun Carroll and, instead of going for the easy layup chance with no defenders around him, he waited and moved the ball into a position where he could pass it to Alston, ticking seconds off of the clock in favor of his team.