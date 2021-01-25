Powhatan boys basketball fends off Clover Hill 69-62 for second win of season

POWHATAN - Passing well early and totaling 11 team three-pointers, Powhatan boys basketball fended Clover Hill (69-62) for its second win of the season and a regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers.
"The guys shared the ball tonight really well," Powhatan head coach Ryan Marable said after Monday's win. "They continued to move it on offense and that really paid a lot of dividends for us. We were aggressive...they found the open guy and some guys knocked down shots as the game went on."
Senior L.J. Alston knocked down a whopping six 3-pointers and led the team with 23 points. Junior guard Matthew Hempfield landed two 3's, shot 6 for 7 from the free-throw line and scored 18 points. Senior Brylan Rather crushed three 3's in the first quarter and ended the night with 16 points.
"It was really just their teammates looking for them," Marable said in regards to their strong night from behind the 3-point arc. He added: "Tonight we really identified who was knocking them down and when they were knocking down, and kept looking for them. It was nice to see."
The Indians had already made five team 3's when they held a 19-12 lead over the Cavaliers early in the second quarter. The visitors, however, took advantage of turnovers by the home team and worked their way into a 25-24 advantage. Powhatan cut down on turnovers in the second half, but the game stayed close and the lead traded hands until the third quarter.
That's when the Indians hit on a crucial 10-0 stretch to get back ahead and stay ahead.
With his team trailing the Cavaliers 37-35, Rather got the ball into the hands of Alston, who knocked down the go-ahead shot from behind the arc. Rather stayed hot, nabbing a steal on Clover Hill's next possession and taking it to the house for a one-handed dunk.
"Whenever Brylan is super active, he's really, really good," Marable said. "When he's super active and he's in the passing lanes and all the other guys around him are active, it gives him opportunities to use his length and his athleticism, and he was able to do that."
During that run, Rather also got two rebounds and one assist.
Alston's 3-pointer to follow-up Rather's dunk led to a timeout, and Hempfield capped Powhatan's 10-0 run with a putback.
Senior Aaron Nash netted six of his eight points in the fourth quarter alone, and he delivered a team-first play in the closing stage of the final stanza. With his team ahead 65-58, he fielded a long pass on the breakaway from senior teammate JaySun Carroll and, instead of going for the easy layup chance with no defenders around him, he waited and moved the ball into a position where he could pass it to Alston, ticking seconds off of the clock in favor of his team.
"We haven't really had the practice time to work on situational things...so that was really all him," Marable said of Nash. "Hats off to his basketball IQ that he was able to do that and run the clock off...it was good to see him make the right play and L.J. complement him..."
Alston got fouled right after receiving the ball from Nash. He proceeded to knock down a free throw, and Nash got the ball again on another long pass at the very end of the game. This time he put-back a layup right before the clock hit zero.
Powhatan, led by Carroll, blocked multiple shots in Monday's game, and also forced new possessions on multiple steals, including one early in the first quarter that saw Hempfield go to the ground to nab a loose ball and then weather the defenders' pressure to get the ball to Rather, who bookended the possession by hitting the layup in transition.
Powhatan will look to build on Monday's win as its plays at Cosby on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. before hosting Monacan on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
"It's always good to win," said Marable, who is in his second year at the helm of Powhatan's varsity unit. "We haven't had a two-game winning streak in my tenure here, and so hopefully we can get one on Wednesday night to make this one feel even better."