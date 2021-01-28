Powhatan boys basketball wins 2 in a row, edges past Cosby 51-46

For the first time in Ryan Marable’s nearly two-season-long tenure as head coach of Powhatan’s boys varsity team, the Indians won a second consecutive game, following up Monday’s win over Clover Hill with a 51-46 triumph on the road over Cosby.
Wednesday’s win marked an improvement for Powhatan in its second game facing the Titans, who earlier in the season had edged past the Indians 57-55 in Powhatan’s home opener.
Seniors Brylan Rather and L.J. Alston led the team with 19 points and 11 points, respectively, and junior Matthew Hempfield chipped in 9 points and a season-high seven assists. Alston added five assists and four rebounds, and Rather hauled in seven rebounds while knocking down five 3-pointers overall.
Powhatan as a team had a season-high 22 deflections. Rather had six and senior JaySun Carroll had four. Hempfield and Alston each had three.
The Indians started the game well, with Rather scoring 10 of the team’s 16 first-quarter points, but Marable said they “couldn’t get anything going in the second quarter and let our lack of offense affect our defense and toughness.” Powhatan only scored 2 points in the stanza.
Before they went into halftime, Marable pulled aside Carroll, whom he said is their leader by example, “and just told him that I needed him to use his voice and get his guys to play as hard and tough as he plays because it was making him guilty by association.”
Marable also inserted senior Luke Buzzard into the second-half lineup.
“And he was a spark plug for us,” Marable said of Buzzard, “and we started getting the stops we needed, started finding our teammates and the ball started going in the basket for us.”
Powhatan unleashed seven 3’s across the third and fourth quarters - Rather and Alston each had three and Hempfield had one - and out of the 11 total turnovers they had, the Indians only committed three in the second half.
“Obviously Brylan and L.J. provided the bulk of the scoring load,” Marable said, “but this was a total team effort in the comeback with (senior) Aaron Nash doing a little bit of everything and Matthew Hempfield finding guys and sealing the victory with two big free throws late.”
Carroll added 6 points in the second half and contributed three rebounds.
Nash scored his 4 points in the third quarter while also chipping in three offensive rebounds, three deflections and three assists.
Powhatan (3-6) hosts Monacan tomorrow at 7:15 p.m.