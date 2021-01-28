Powhatan boys basketball wins 2 in a row, edges past Cosby 51-46

For the first time in Ryan Marable’s nearly two-season-long tenure as head coach of Powhatan’s boys varsity team, the Indians won a second consecutive game, following up Monday’s win over Clover Hill with a 51-46 triumph on the road over Cosby.

Wednesday’s win marked an improvement for Powhatan in its second game facing the Titans, who earlier in the season had edged past the Indians 57-55 in Powhatan’s home opener.

Seniors Brylan Rather and L.J. Alston led the team with 19 points and 11 points, respectively, and junior Matthew Hempfield chipped in 9 points and a season-high seven assists. Alston added five assists and four rebounds, and Rather hauled in seven rebounds while knocking down five 3-pointers overall.

Powhatan as a team had a season-high 22 deflections. Rather had six and senior JaySun Carroll had four. Hempfield and Alston each had three.

The Indians started the game well, with Rather scoring 10 of the team’s 16 first-quarter points, but Marable said they “couldn’t get anything going in the second quarter and let our lack of offense affect our defense and toughness.” Powhatan only scored 2 points in the stanza.