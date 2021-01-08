Powhatan boys hoops win opener on Wednesday, honor seniors on Friday

Rather on Friday hit five 3-pointers and led the Indians with 22 points. Alston made four 3s and netted 14. Hempfield scored 12.

“We’ve got so many guys on our team that haven’t played a basketball game since their 8th grade year that when you get in close games like this, the experience rears its head,” Marable said. “Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield. We were the windshield on Wednesday night and tonight we were the bug. That’s just the nature of sports and life and we’ve got to wipe that bug off and get ready for tomorrow and get ready for the rest of the season and try to be the windshield more.”

In addition to the players gaining more game time experience as the season goes on, Marable spoke to the importance of the team locking in during practice, sharing the ball and playing for one another.

“We’re so much better when we don’t care who gets the credit and we share the ball, and when a guy messes up, somebody’s there to pick him up – and those types of things that allow teams to be successful,” Marable said.

But for the head coach and his team, it was great to be back on their home court in front of the fans who were able to attend.