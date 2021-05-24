Powhatan boys lacrosse headed to playoffs after ending regular season on 11-7 win over Lancers

POWHATAN – Powhatan weathered both the on-and-off rain and Manchester’s pressure to close out the 2021 regular season with an 11-7 victory and a record of 6-3. The Indians have also secured their place in the regional tournament.

“It was really nice, especially after the last game we had (against Cosby) where we kind of underperformed and then we let our emotions kind of get the best of us. It was really nice to come out and get a win, finish the regular season, get one more game for the seniors to play,” said Powhatan head coach Joe Niles. “Very proud of how our guys played and how hard they played.”

While possessing the ball, senior Brandon Palmore powered through several hits from the opposing Lancers and came away with 3 goals.

“Brandon’s one of those great kids – I’ve had him for four years now – gives me the same effort game after game after game,” Niles said. “He brings a great attitude to the team, too. He has fun while he’s out there. He’ll definitely be missed.”

Joining Palmore in scoring 3 goals on Monday was freshman Luca Blevins, who made an incredible shot in the fourth quarter when, after positioning himself in front of the goal, he quickly raised his stick, high-pointed a pass from Paxton Sloan and in a split-second flung the ball into the netting.