Powhatan boys lacrosse is back on the field for the 2021 season

“A lot of these guys...have been playing since they were freshmen with me, so that means a lot,” Niles said, “and they can show all the younger guys really what it means to play Powhatan lacrosse.”

A lot of the team’s sophomores – including midfielders Jack Connelly, Parker Unmussig and Connor Walters and attack player Paxton Sloan – have been doing really well according to Niles, and freshman Tommy Menting is playing for the varsity team as a long stick midfielder, which Niles said is a hard position to play.

“He’s learning, but he’s doing really, really, really well,” Niles said of Menting.

Sloan and Unmussig scored both of Powhatan’s goals against Midlothian on Wednesday. Sloan fielded an airtight pass from Palmore and flung in the short-distance shot to cut the Trojans’ early lead to 2-1, and then Unmussig finished off a flowing string of passes from his teammates to land a long-distance goal and tie the game at 2-2 before the end of the first quarter.

While the team allowed two goals in the first stanza, Jeffs was still a wall both in that quarter and for much of the game, saving several more shots including one with the Trojans player in his face trying to make the goal shortly before the first quarter’s end.