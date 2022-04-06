Powhatan boys lacrosse looking to build off 3-3 start to season

Entering a break in regular season play, the Powhatan boys lacrosse team has a week to prepare for an eight-game stretch against a slew of competitive opponents.

Sitting at 3-3 to start the season, the Indians have demonstrated an ability to win games both in the form of dominant beatdowns and clutch nail-biters. They’ve also shown at times to be overmatched by programs that have reached a level of postseason success that the Indians aspire to obtain. For head coach Joe Niles, the key to success for this group is to focus on consistently building up the good habits that have led to those three wins.

"The big thing is the consistency of our effort,” Niles said. “In order for us to be successful, it really boils down to working hard and having that consistency for an entire game."

A lot of that early-season success has been built on the foundation of experience that the Indians have cultivated over the last six years of Niles’ coaching tenure. Boasting a roster that features nine juniors and seven seniors, Niles hopes the leadership he’s seen this season will guide the program to new heights.

"I always make sure our seniors understand how important their job is as a senior for that leadership role,” he said. “We rely on our seniors to lead the team and help the younger players understand the culture of our program."

Seniors like Hayden Sommerville, Robert Smith and Connor Jeffs act as the nucleus of the team, with all three having played together since their freshman year. Jeffs, a four-year starting goalie and two-year team captain, has yet to be featured for the team this season while he nurses an injury, but is someone the coaching staff has noticed as a leader and mentor to the younger athletes on the team.

Sommerville has also naturally grown into his role as a leader, while also being a player that has taken a leap with his play on the field to help the team stay competitive in the Dominion District.

"He has really stepped into a leadership role,” Niles said. “Hayden's one of those young men who brings a fantastic level of energy to practices and games and is a vocal and emotional leader for our team."

In their first game after the break, the Indians are getting a rematch with the Lancers of Manchester on April 13, a team that has yet to beat the Indians since Niles began his tenure. Still, their season-opening matchup against each other resulted in Powhatan’s closest win of the season. The 9-8 win came down to the very end, with the Indians holding the Lancers scoreless in the second half to start their season off with a win on the road.

Beyond that rematch are games against formidable opponents like the perpetual state title contending Atlee Raiders, who beat Powhatan 21-3 on March 24, and the Hanover Hawks. Even with the level of competition continuing to ramp up, the experienced Indians are ready for the challenge.