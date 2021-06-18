Powhatan boys lacrosse reaches new heights in 2021 with runner-up result in region

CROZET --While their season ended in Thursday night's regional championship game that saw their Western Albemarle opponents celebrate a 12-6 victory, the Powhatan Indians - through reaching the Class 4, Region A final - raised the bar following the conclusion of the young boys lacrosse program's fifth full year on the VHSL varsity level.

"It means a lot - it's really nice to see the guys get to this point, because I've known how hard they've worked, and it really makes it feel good that the guys have truly bought in to what we're doing," said Powhatan boys lacrosse head coach Joe Niles. "We've built a really good culture, and it's not just one player getting us here. It's a whole team effort, and so that's what's really nice...it's Powhatan Strong. We're a community, we play like that. It's very, very exciting.

"It's sad as I hate to lose games, losing's never fun," Niles added, "but at least getting here and getting the opportunity to play is one thing."

And Powhatan got to once again see a team like Western Albemarle, enabling the team's projected returners to glean valuable experience when it comes to competing in the playoffs against powerhouses like Western or Atlee, the latter of which will be moving down from Class 5 to Class 4 next season.