Powhatan boys lacrosse routs Monacan 21-4 on Senior Night

POWHATAN – Powhatan’s Senior Night home game opened with a celebration of five longtime contributors to the boys’ lacrosse program, and it ended with another reason for the team to celebrate, as the Indians routed fellow Dominion District team and Class 4, Region B opponent Monacan 21-4.
“It means a lot anytime you can play anybody in the conference and do well,” said Powhatan head coach Joe Niles. “It’s a tough conference this year…we’re the little fish in a big pond, and we’re holding our own. We’re doing the best we can. These are games we have to win. Every game is going to be a close game going forward.”
Powhatan's Senior Night honored the contributions of Andrew Bastiaensen, Ryland Davis, Nate Gray, Chase Mahaney and Brandon Palmore.
“Truly they are the bedrock of our program,” Niles said. “They’ve been here for four years now, they understand the culture really, really well and…they really help the young guys along. It’s almost like having five extra coaches on the field sometimes.
"I cannot say enough about what those players mean," Niles said. "They’re just amazing young men and we’re really sad to see them go.”
Mahaney and Davis have held down the roles of face-off specialists, and both players have joined seniors Palmore and Gray in bolstering Powhatan’s attack up front. In Wednesday’s win over Monacan, Gray, Mahaney and Palmore netted 3 goals apiece, and Davis scored 1.
Bastiaensen plays a key role as one of the Indians’ transition/defensive middies.
“He does a super job doing that – super athletic kid, super nice kid,” Niles said of Bastiaensen. “A lot of what he does doesn’t show up in the stats a lot of times. He does the dirty work that nobody likes to do, like: picks up those ground balls, and he’s a great teammate.”
The seniors have set the example for their younger teammates through how they approach the game.
“It’s the little things, like: how you warm up, how you get ready…how to practice the right way,” Niles said.
Powhatan’s young talent also continued to impress. Junior returner Hayden Somerville and sophomore Paxton Sloan, in his first regular season on varsity, led the team in scoring with 4 goals each.
“A lot of the younger guys just have to realize they can; it’s one of those things, just realizing that they can actually play at this level, they haven’t before,” Niles said. “The game is starting to slow down a little bit for them, so they just have to realize that they can actually play, and play with confidence.”
Freshman Luca Blevins broke out in the second half, netting 3 goals.
“The kid has incredible vision, he sees the field better than anybody out there,” Niles said, “and he’s like the rest of our guys on our team: we’re all undersized; but he plays with such a huge heart, and he never stops.”