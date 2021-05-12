Powhatan boys lacrosse routs Monacan 21-4 on Senior Night

Bastiaensen plays a key role as one of the Indians’ transition/defensive middies.

“He does a super job doing that – super athletic kid, super nice kid,” Niles said of Bastiaensen. “A lot of what he does doesn’t show up in the stats a lot of times. He does the dirty work that nobody likes to do, like: picks up those ground balls, and he’s a great teammate.”

The seniors have set the example for their younger teammates through how they approach the game.

“It’s the little things, like: how you warm up, how you get ready…how to practice the right way,” Niles said.

Powhatan’s young talent also continued to impress. Junior returner Hayden Somerville and sophomore Paxton Sloan, in his first regular season on varsity, led the team in scoring with 4 goals each.

“A lot of the younger guys just have to realize they can; it’s one of those things, just realizing that they can actually play at this level, they haven’t before,” Niles said. “The game is starting to slow down a little bit for them, so they just have to realize that they can actually play, and play with confidence.”

Freshman Luca Blevins broke out in the second half, netting 3 goals.