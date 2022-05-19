Powhatan boys lacrosse sends seniors off with win

With the season winding down and the district standings starting to take shape, the Powhatan boys lacrosse team had a must-win matchup against Monacan on senior night.

With the lights bright, the stands packed and the seniors looking to impress in front of their family and friends, the Indians delivered in a crucial 14-7 victory that pushed them to a 6-6 record.

In their first meeting on March 28, the Indians won 10-3 for their third win of the season. While the result was the same, the Indians offense had even more success attacking the defensive zone this time around, resulting in their seventh double-digit scoring outing of the season. Only their performances against L.C. Bird and Clover Hill resulted in higher score counts.

Powhatan had five players score multiple goals, led by senior Hayden Somerville’s four-goal, two-assist performance at the front of the attack.

Consistently acting as one of the team’s top scoring threats this year, the star senior has seen two brothers walk across the field for senior night, and when it was his time to shine, he played an all-around outstanding game.

“I’ve watched both of them walk across the field for their senior night and, to me, that didn’t seem like too long ago, so I felt a sense of disbelief that it was my turn to walk for senior night,” he said. “It meant a lot to win the senior night game for me because it will be the last time I step on that field as a player, and I’m very proud of our team and how they have started to come together as our chemistry gets better with each other.”

Powhatan also had a three-goal, four-assist effort from junior Paxton Sloan, while seniors Davis Bean and Slater Smith as well as junior Connor Walters added two goals apiece.

Sloan was a constant thorn in the sides of the Chiefs, throwing six shots at the net and finding creative ways as a playmaker to get the defense out of sorts and frustrated.

Somerville and Walters were close behind with five shots on net as well.

The other seniors honored before the game were Adam Camp, Asher Timberlake, Connor Jeffs and Connor Barrett, with Barrett saying he was happy he and his teammates were able to set a positive example for the underclassmen that will one day be carrying the torch in their own senior seasons.

“It’s sad, but at the same time, I’m happy to lead and pave the way for the younger generation and sort of show them what it is to be a part of Powhatan lacrosse,” Barrett said. “I’ve never been on a team where effort meant this much and you never stop trying.”

This class of seniors has been one that’s been together far longer than just their high school days, with most of them playing together as early as little league.

That long-developing chemistry and team camaraderie has been vital to Powhatan’s overall success this season.

“The connection we have is immaculate as we know how each other play so we are able to tell what one another is going to do on the field and get them the ball or get out of their way, it has almost turned into muscle memory,” Somerville said. “So for all of us to be dialed in with each other, it has helped out this year tremendously.”

As the regular season comes to a close, the Indians have a chance to stand apart from the rest of a competitive Dominion District in the regional tournament.

The Indians are one of five teams in the district with at least seven wins, and Somerville believes they have the chemistry and overall firepower to potentially make a serious run at the regional title.