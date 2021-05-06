Powhatan boys lacrosse splits games with Monacan, James River

Powhatan boys lacrosse split its two road games this week, routing Monacan 16-1 on Monday and battling hard in a 15-9 setback to James River on Wednesday.

In the Indians' win over the Chiefs, Hayden Somerville led the way with 5 goals and added one assist, and Paxton Sloan scored 3 goals while leading the team with 4 assists. Chase Mahaney chipped in 2 goals and an assist, Davis Bean scored a goal and Connor Walters contributed an assist.

Goalie Connor Jeffs made eight saves on nine shots, and his teammate Jaden Cabaniss made two saves on two shots.

"Our offense was able to spread out Monacan’s inexperienced defense, move the ball around and find the open man," said Powhatan head boys lacrosse coach Joe Niles. "Defensively, Powhatan was easily able to shut down any threats from Monacan."

In Wednesday's loss to the Rapids, Somerville again led the way with 6 goals and added two assists, and Brandon Palmore chipped in 3 goals. Davis and Nate Gray each contributed an assist.

Jeffs made 25 saves on 48 shots by the Rapids and, according to Niles, set the tone of the game after his bone-jarring hit on an open James River shooter in front of the goal.

Davis won 16 of 25 face-off attempts.