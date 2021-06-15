Powhatan boys lacrosse triumphs 10-8 for first-ever playoff win

“It’s the hardest thing to do on the field,” Niles said of playing defense. “It takes a lot of communication, takes a lot of stamina, and the guys have really, really started to gel well on defense, and they kind of understand where each other will be on the field…they’re working super-hard and it’s nice to see they had a good result today.”

Powhatan will play either Hanover or still-unbeaten Western Albemarle for the region championship on Thursday.

The work that Powhatan’s lacrosse program – the coaches and players – have put in over the years is leading to more and more success.

“These guys have all been playing lacrosse since they were in ninth grade – seventh grade – sixth grade – so they know each other really, really well,” Niles said. “We’re a team of: we’re blue-collar guys…a lot of teams have those players who, they’re the team – they shoot and score and shoot and score – we’ve got to work for every goal and we do that together as a team, and I think that’s the biggest thing, is we emphasize the team first, not the individual.