Powhatan boys lacrosse triumphs 10-8 for first-ever playoff win

POWHATAN -- When these two teams last met – in the 2019 regional tournament, which was Powhatan’s first time reaching the postseason – Monticello claimed its first-ever home region playoff victory.
On Monday, school history was once again made by the home team.
This time, however, it was Powhatan erupting in celebration once the game clock hit zero.
In just its fifth full year competing at the VHSL varsity level, Powhatan’s boys lacrosse team fended off the visiting Mustangs 10-8 for its first-ever playoff win and advanced to the Class 4, Region A championship game – the furthest that Powhatan has yet to go in its young history.
“It was a great, great win. I’m super-excited,” said head coach Joe Niles. “I just told the guys in the huddle: we won this game because we were out in the cold in January, in December, in February, going through drills, doing other stuff that you don’t see out here on the field. That’s why we win these games, is because we do the extra work to get better.”
In the early stretches, Monticello would go up by 2 goals, but then Powhatan would respond with 2 of its own each time, tying the match at 4-4 in the second quarter. And then, with 1:33 left in the first half, senior Brandon Palmore took a pass from fellow senior Chase Mahaney and launched the ball into the net for the 5-4 lead.
Powhatan would never trail again. Monticello did tie the game at 5-5 near the top of the third quarter, but freshman Luca Blevins delivered the low shot for the final go-ahead goal, finishing off a possession that began with Palmore’s takeaway created by both Palmore and Blevins’ pressure.
With 3:26 left in the third, senior Nate Gray’s shot up the middle gave Powhatan a key insurance goal before Monticello responded to trail 7-6, and three of Gray's teammates – senior Ryland Davis, Parker Unmussig and Paxton Sloan – all scored to keep the Indians ahead of the Mustangs in the closing stages.
“Once you get momentum on your side, you’ve just got to keep the pedal to the medal, so to speak, and keep grinding, keep moving and play as hard as you can,” Niles said. “I always tell the guys: work hard and good things will happen. And you’ll make a mistake, don’t worry about it, recover, keep playing as hard as you can. And play for each other – play for Powhatan –and I think that’s what the guys are really starting to do.”
Blevins, Palmore and Sloan each scored 2 goals, and Davis, Mahaney, Unmussig and Slater Smith – who was the first for Powhatan to score on Monday – all had 1. Mahaney had three first-half assists.
Freshman Tommy Menting, Connor Barrett, Austin Hurt, senior Andrew Bastiaensen and Haven Pope all contributed to the Indians’ defensive efforts, and goalie Connor Jeffs made several big saves, including one in the closing minutes when he caught an air ball above his head.
“It’s the hardest thing to do on the field,” Niles said of playing defense. “It takes a lot of communication, takes a lot of stamina, and the guys have really, really started to gel well on defense, and they kind of understand where each other will be on the field…they’re working super-hard and it’s nice to see they had a good result today.”
Powhatan will play either Hanover or still-unbeaten Western Albemarle for the region championship on Thursday.
The work that Powhatan’s lacrosse program – the coaches and players – have put in over the years is leading to more and more success.
“These guys have all been playing lacrosse since they were in ninth grade – seventh grade – sixth grade – so they know each other really, really well,” Niles said. “We’re a team of: we’re blue-collar guys…a lot of teams have those players who, they’re the team – they shoot and score and shoot and score – we’ve got to work for every goal and we do that together as a team, and I think that’s the biggest thing, is we emphasize the team first, not the individual.
“I tell the guys all the time: effort will carry the day, and the team who wins a lot of times is the team who wants it more,” Niles said. “We just pushed hard and we played hard, and things happened our way today. It was nice to see. I’m glad we got another game to play for the seniors.”