Powhatan boys soccer earns first season shutout in 1-0 win over Monacan

Playing on the road this week, Powhatan’s boys soccer team opened the stretch with its first shutout of the season as it won 1-0 over hosting Monacan on Tuesday.
“Even if the score does not reflect it, this was overall our best game we have played as a unit up to this (point of the) season,” Powhatan head soccer coach Willie Miles said Friday. “Our guys were creative when facilitating possession around the field/transitioning up and down the field as a unit, and had multiple chances on net. We were able to control tempo and flow of the game for the majority of the time.”
Miles said they had to adjust that first 15 minutes of the second half because Monacan "did respond well with purposeful energy in creating chances."
“We were able to collect ourselves though,” Miles said, “and it worked out in our favor in the end.”
The go-ahead goal was scored by junior Parker Sloan on what Miles called a beautiful assist from Fischer Daniel with 4 minutes left in the game.
“This moment was a fantastic sequence in connections from (goalie Tucker Thomas) to our midfield, a key play up from Keegan McCullough to Fischer Daniel and that then created the goal scoring opportunity,” Miles said. “Once Parker settled the ball, he finished it with class.”
Following Powhatan’s goal, the Chiefs came out firing in the last 3 minutes. But in the final 60 seconds of the game, McCullough made a key goal-line clearance to push it upfield, leading to an almost-goal via Daniel and Sloan.
“All three were on top of their game,” Miles said of Daniel, McCullough and Sloan, “and contributed effectively throughout the entire contest.”
Miles added that Thomas, the goalkeeper, was a very key contributor to why they were so successful in Tuesday’s game.
“His saves were big-time and kept us in it until the end,” Miles said. “I am glad he was able to earn his first varsity shutout in this game; he totally earned this one for us.”
Powhatan sought to carry the momentum from their victory into its road match with James River on Thursday. Although the Rapids would win again by a score of 6-0, Miles said that, for the first 60 minutes of the game, the coaches were pushing their philosophy of outworking their opponent onto the players, and the Indians had more opportunities going towards the Rapids’ goal this time around.
“Even though we were trailing 2-0 for that first 60, we just need one or two moments to bounce our way. It unfortunately did not happen and we couldn't capitalize,” Miles said. “I do believe some fatigue set in towards the end so that is on me managing my guys’ breaks in the game so we do not allow any goals that could have been easily avoided. Bottom line is that the score does not reflect on how much better our guys responded to these guys this time around.”
Thomas had another huge contest for Powhatan in the net.
“He prevented so many additional chances that could have gone in,” Miles said, “and has been a strong presence in net in each game this year.”
Two other key contributors in Thursday’s game were sophomores Connor Nickerson and Colton Hiatt in our central midfield.
“They both were playing their hearts out trying to create opportunities up the field while also transitioning to relieve pressure from James Rivers' attack,” Miles said.
Powhatan (2-3-1) finishes the regular season on the road with games at Midlothian on Tuesday (7 p.m.), Manchester on May 25, Bird on June 1 and Cosby on June 3.