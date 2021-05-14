Powhatan boys soccer earns first season shutout in 1-0 win over Monacan

“All three were on top of their game,” Miles said of Daniel, McCullough and Sloan, “and contributed effectively throughout the entire contest.”

Miles added that Thomas, the goalkeeper, was a very key contributor to why they were so successful in Tuesday’s game.

“His saves were big-time and kept us in it until the end,” Miles said. “I am glad he was able to earn his first varsity shutout in this game; he totally earned this one for us.”

Powhatan sought to carry the momentum from their victory into its road match with James River on Thursday. Although the Rapids would win again by a score of 6-0, Miles said that, for the first 60 minutes of the game, the coaches were pushing their philosophy of outworking their opponent onto the players, and the Indians had more opportunities going towards the Rapids’ goal this time around.

“Even though we were trailing 2-0 for that first 60, we just need one or two moments to bounce our way. It unfortunately did not happen and we couldn't capitalize,” Miles said. “I do believe some fatigue set in towards the end so that is on me managing my guys’ breaks in the game so we do not allow any goals that could have been easily avoided. Bottom line is that the score does not reflect on how much better our guys responded to these guys this time around.”